In last week's 3/6 blogpost, I mentioned the active cycle recently had 5 previous direct hits that were +/-0 TD (see chart) The active cycle then forecasted a 3/5H and 3/9L, all +/-0-3 TD
"Let's see if this cycle continues to work with this uncanny precision of +/-0 as normally this cycle has a variance of 0-3 TD, so caveat Emptor. Please note this is short term stuff only as we should continue to be volatile (Up and down) the next few days and weeks and a very large directional move is still to come."
The dominant active cycle is a great cycle, but it is not exact as it can be off by +/-3 TD, so we do not expect precise perfection. The active cycle is a Time Cycle, ie it predicts future Highs and Lows, but does not predict Price magnitude, ie the actual Price could be higher or lower than the forecasted price.
The recent public forecast was short term stuff and for entertainment only to see if the +/-0 TD would continue, but the predicted 3/9 retest Lows was the short term intraday 3/8 higher Low, which was all we saw.
In the Raj T&C Email Updates (for Subscribers): "The active cycle suggests the highest High this week should be 3/10H+/-3 TD"
Actual: We made a 3/8L (-1) and a 3/11 High (+1) of the week.
The dominant active cycle has a variance of +/-3 TD and it currently has 14 hits so far:
1. 03/23/20L-3
2. 06/08/20H-3
3. 09/02/20H+1
4. 09/24/20L+1
5. 10/12/20H+3
6. 10/30/20L+0
7. 01/04/21L-2
8. 01/15/21L-3
9. 02/11/21HH+ 1 1/4 TD = 2/16/21HH
10. 02/23/21L+0
11. 02/24/21H+0
12. 02/26/21L+0
13. 03/01/21H+0
14. 03/04/21L+/-0
15. 03/05/21H +1 TD
16. 03/09/21L -1 TD
17. 03/10/21H +1 TD
What's next: The dominant active cycle continues to predict volatility in the coming days and weeks. There is more information that I can not post on a public forum of what the cycle predicts that is more useful for the bigger picture and longer term. This will be our last post for some time.
Trading in Stocks, ETF, Options and Futures involve risks. Trade at your own Risk. Do your own homework. The contents of this blog are for general information and educational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice strategy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD stable above 1.3900 in a quiet start to the week
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3900, pretty much flat for the day. Mildly stronger US dollar having a limited impact on the pair.
Additional gains are likely if $1,720 support continues to hold
Gold is edging higher following Friday's decisive rebound. 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1% on Monday. Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.