In last week's 3/6 blogpost, I mentioned the active cycle recently had 5 previous direct hits that were +/-0 TD (see chart) The active cycle then forecasted a 3/5H and 3/9L, all +/-0-3 TD

"Let's see if this cycle continues to work with this uncanny precision of +/-0 as normally this cycle has a variance of 0-3 TD, so caveat Emptor. Please note this is short term stuff only as we should continue to be volatile (Up and down) the next few days and weeks and a very large directional move is still to come."

The dominant active cycle is a great cycle, but it is not exact as it can be off by +/-3 TD, so we do not expect precise perfection. The active cycle is a Time Cycle, ie it predicts future Highs and Lows, but does not predict Price magnitude, ie the actual Price could be higher or lower than the forecasted price.

The recent public forecast was short term stuff and for entertainment only to see if the +/-0 TD would continue, but the predicted 3/9 retest Lows was the short term intraday 3/8 higher Low, which was all we saw.

In the Raj T&C Email Updates (for Subscribers): "The active cycle suggests the highest High this week should be 3/10H+/-3 TD"

Actual: We made a 3/8L (-1) and a 3/11 High (+1) of the week.

The dominant active cycle has a variance of +/-3 TD and it currently has 14 hits so far:

1. 03/23/20L-3

2. 06/08/20H-3

3. 09/02/20H+1

4. 09/24/20L+1

5. 10/12/20H+3

6. 10/30/20L+0

7. 01/04/21L-2

8. 01/15/21L-3

9. 02/11/21HH+ 1 1/4 TD = 2/16/21HH

10. 02/23/21L+0

11. 02/24/21H+0

12. 02/26/21L+0

13. 03/01/21H+0

14. 03/04/21L+/-0

15. 03/05/21H +1 TD

16. 03/09/21L -1 TD

17. 03/10/21H +1 TD

What's next: The dominant active cycle continues to predict volatility in the coming days and weeks. There is more information that I can not post on a public forum of what the cycle predicts that is more useful for the bigger picture and longer term. This will be our last post for some time.