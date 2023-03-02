It was around the end of October and the start of November last year that traders started to look at China’s re-opening as an opportunity to get in early. At the time some news channels were focusing on US-China trade tensions, slowing global demand for oil, a struggling property sector, and Covid-Zero. However, there were opportunities for those who took the longer view as pointed out here:
-
Bullish bets on China grow again.
-
Time for contrarians to bet on China?
Since then there has been some profit taking on the rally as traders booked in some early profit. However, is this now the dip to buy?
New month, new positions?
On Wednesday this week, China’s manufacturing PMIs came in above the market’s maximum expectations at 52.6 vs 50.5 expected. This was the highest reading since April 2012 and marks a firm recovery. On top of this, the Non-Manufacturing PMI also improved to 56.3 vs 55 expected.
This is the first tangible sign that China is emerging from its Covid-Zero slumber. The question is, ‘how strong will the bounce back be?’ The Chinese Lunar New Year would have clearly improved sentiment as it was one of the first major holidays China enjoyed as it tentatively headed back to normality.
National People’s Congress
Next week is the National People’s Congress where new targets will be set. China’s Government is expected to roll out further supportive measures next week, so with more PMIs out early Friday, does it make sense to buy into China 50 for the long term now? The major trend line and the 100 and 200 EMA could be used to define and limit risk.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
