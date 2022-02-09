Retail traders see opportunity in a possible dead cat bounce and arctic blasts

9 February 2022 - Traders on investment trading platform Capital.com continue their love affair with tech this week. The NASDAQ100 remained the most popular market to trade on Capital.com. Since the beginning of February, 77% of all trades across the platform have been in the NASDAQ100 though traders may have been reducing their net long positions with 59% of NASDAQ100 trades net long this week.
Meanwhile, as Meta (formerly known as Facebook) made the headlines this week for its biggest ever stock market loss, Capital.com traders saw this as a buying opportunity with the majority of trades in FB reflecting net long (98%) positions as at Friday 4 February.
David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at Capital.com said:
“The NASDAQ1000 remains at the top of the list for plenty of traders this week as the volatility in stock markets continues. After plunging by 16% in a few weeks at its worst point in January, we had seen an impressive bounce back into February. But for now at least the jury is still out on whether this is just a “dead cat bounce” before stock markets turn lower once again. With big names such as Meta seeing a third of its value wiped off in not much more than the blink of an eye this week.
Traders and investors have been well rewarded for buying the dips over the past 18 months - but at some point that won’t work anymore, at least for a while. The real test for indices such as the NASDAQ100 will be whether the lows set in January could stop any further weakness. If markets slip below there, we could potentially witness the start of a bear market.
It is rare to see Natural Gas so high up the list of popular markets. When it comes to trading energies, it is usually oil that appeals. But the price of Nat Gas has jumped by 50% in the past couple of weeks and volatility such as this usually pulls in traders like a moth to a flame. A particularly cold blast of weather in the USA has been stoking demand for heating recently and this has helped the Gas price to climb higher. But this is a market that can turn very quickly both ways and certainly is not usually one for the faint-hearted.”
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.81% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Risk Disclosure Statement The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Risk warning: transactions with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.
