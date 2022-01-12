The Christmas trading period is always a crucial time for retailers as they look to boost profits, as well as shift inventory in what is traditionally a busy time of year. In what has been another pandemic interrupted year, which has posed challenges not only for staffing, but also supply chains, today’s updates from a wide range of retailers have been very encouraging. Coming as they have after some decent numbers from Next last week, today’s numbers show that for all the doom and gloom surrounding the UK economy, and the current restrictions, consumers remain resilient. That resilience will be sorely tested in the months ahead in the face of rising prices, as well as the scheduled tax rises that come due in April.

Starting with today’s Q3 numbers from Sainsbury, we’ve seen more good news following as they have on a decent performance in the first half of this year and helping to push the shares to a six-week high in early trade. Since August, the shares have been on the slide despite a business that remains in the shadow of Tesco, who are due to report tomorrow, and is having to fend off the likes of Morrison and Asda for the title of the UK’s number 2 supermarket, while also having to contend with Aldi and Lidl.

While the headline sales numbers on a one-year basis came in significantly lower with grocery sales falling 1.1%, and general merchandise falling 16%, it needs to be remembered that last year the numbers were boosted by the surge in sales due to lockdowns.

On a two-year basis, grocery sales were up by 6.6%, although business continues to struggle on the general merchandise front, which includes the Argos business. Total retail sales were up by 1.4% from 2019 levels and down 5.3% year on year.

As far as the bottom line is concerned full-year guidance for underlying pre-tax profit was upgraded to £720m, up from £660m.

Homeware retailer Dunelm saw a record performance in its latest quarter, with Q2 sales rising 13%, from a year ago to £407m, although digital sales slipped 8% from a year ago. This decline in digital sales shouldn’t be a surprise given that footfall at physical stores was lower a year ago, due to various restrictions. This outperformance in Q2, helped boost H1 sales to £796m, pushing the shares to a three-month high and to the top of the FTSE250. Profit before tax for the first half is expected to come in at £140m, up from £112m a year ago, with management expecting that full-year profit will be materially ahead of market expectations.

JD Sports, which had a decent day yesterday after the latest BRC retail sales numbers for December showed strong clothing sales, popped higher initially in early trading, after reporting that total revenues for the 22 weeks to the 1st January were more than 10% ahead of the same period in 2020. As a result, the company says it expects full-year profits to be ahead of market expectations, upgrading expectations to £875m, from £810m.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread's latest Q3 numbers showed that trading through the period had been resilient, particularly in the UK, while its German operation saw occupancy levels slip due to much tougher restrictions in December.

Total UK sales were 3.1% ahead of 2 years ago, although food and beverage sales were down 11.1%, due to several onsite restaurants offering limited services or being closed due to Covid restrictions or staffing issues.

Accommodation levels as far as Premier Inn have been resilient, while the German hotel operation saw occupancy levels of 59.9% during Q2, although this dropped to 36.4% in December due to tighter restrictions.

On the outlook, management expects RevPAR rates in the UK to recover to pre-Covid levels later in the year.

In signs that online delivery is getting even more competitive Just Eat shares have fallen sharply after Q4 orders missed estimates, coming in at 273.7m below estimates of 295.3m. This is still a decent performance, a rise of 14%, while GTV saw a rise of 18% at €7.3bn, with the company maintaining its full-year guidance.

Over the year orders rose by 33% to 1.1bn worth €28.2bn, coming in at the lower end of its expected €28bn to €30bn range. Full-year order growth excluding its recent acquisition of Grubhub came in just above 40%, just below its 45% target.