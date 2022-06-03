Danish card data suggests spending was up 10% in May as a whole compared to May 2019, this is slightly weaker than the April figure, which was up 12.5% compared to 2019. With prices up 8-9% for the same period (we get May inflation figures on next Friday), this implies very limited growth in real terms compared to three years ago. However, it also confirms the impression that spending continues to hold up despite rising prices and very low consumer sentiment.
For May as a whole service spending continues to perform well. Travel spending was up 21% compared to May 2019. A strong improvement from 12% in April. Spending in Restaurants came down somewhat, but continues to be up 20% compared to 2019 – lower than the 30% growth we saw in April.
Retailing has not performed as well as services in May, with growth coming down across spending categories compared to April. Groceries saw a decline in growth from 8% in April to 3.2% in May compared to the same month in 2019. With notably food prices rising significantly currently this constitutes a significant real decline.
The decline was far less pronounced for clothing, from 6.9% in April to 6.2% in May. Shoe stores even saw an improvement in spending in May. Some of this will be due to price increases, but overall it continues to support the notion that spending – even in goods is holding up.
Gasoline prices have soared in recent weeks, and spending in gas stations is taking up around 5% of total spending in our data, compared to 4% normally. The share is likely to grow when we get data for this week.
