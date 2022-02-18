Japan’s key inflation measure has weakened: A sign that price dynamics are at odds

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 75.00 levels and traded in the range of 74.61-75.04 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 74.66. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.9223. The USDINR pair slipped today as some foreign banks sold the US dollar, likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors for LIC's upcoming IPO. A public offering of shares by LIC, set to be the country's largest-ever at $8 bln, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11. Moreover, some banks also sold the US dollar also on behalf of exporters.
The dollar index came off its earlier highs as risk sentiment was boosted by the news that the US and Russia were set to discuss the Ukraine crisis in the coming week, raising hopes for a diplomatic outcome. Retail sales volumes rose by 1.9% in January after a 4.0% decline in December, the largest rise since lockdown rules for non-essential stores in England were relaxed last April.
Japan’s key inflation measure weakened last month in another sign that Japan’s price dynamics are at odds with a global trend of rapid acceleration that is prompting central bank action overseas. Growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food slowed to 0.2% in January from a year earlier, compared with 0.5% in the previous month, according to the ministry of internal affairs. Economists had expected a gain of 0.3% as an earlier boost from higher hotel charges largely dropped out of the calculations.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.