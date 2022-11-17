US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 106.700.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 83.98.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 13 ticks and trading at 126.00.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Lower and trading at 3948.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1765.40. Gold is 104 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower except the German Dax which is fractionally Higher at this time...

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 8 AM EST. Major.

Philly Fed Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST, Major

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 9:15 AM. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 9:40 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 10:40 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/16/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/16/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets veered to the Downside yesterday as the Dow dropped 39 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Today you might be asking "how is it possible that Retail Sales are up and the markets loses ground?? Let's explain, yesterday at 8:30 AM EST Retails Sales and Core Retail Sales were released that showed a massive gain with the number coming in at 1.3% versus 0.5% expected. So why did the markets falter? The fear is that the Federal Reserve will hike rates again if they see strong Retail Sales as their intent is to slow down growth and tame inflation. Today we have Building Permits and Housing Starts which are major and proven market movers amongst other economic news. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell.