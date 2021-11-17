US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.970.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 79.87.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 159.29.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Lower and trading at 4694.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1860.40. Gold is 63 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Lower at this point. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex and London exchanges which are Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

Various FOMC Members Speak at 12:40 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 4:05 PM EST. No Effect.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/16/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/16/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as just about all the futures were trading Higher and ordinarily this doesn't bode well for an Upside day hence the Downside bias. The Dow closed 55 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So the markets appeared to be correlated to the Downside yesterday morning as just about all the instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes was pointed Higher and that doesn't bode well for an Upside day. But then a funny thing happened at around 8:30 AM EST. Retail Sales numbers was reported that easily surpassed expectations coming in at 1.7% Higher versus 1.0% expected. In fact all the economic news was good yesterday. NAHB Housing Market Index, Capacity Utilization all surpassed expectation so the markets closed Higher.