Retail Sales Quick Analysis: Never underestimate the US consumer, S&P 500 now has a third reason to rise

US Retail Sales smashed expectations by rising by 17.7%, double the expectations.

Fed Chair Powell speaks shortly after moving markets on Monday.

Stocks are set to rise and the dollar may stumble.

"In a consumption-based economy, there is no substitute for the consumer." – FXStreet's Senior Analyst Joseph Trevisanisaid in his retail sales preview. And if Americans are on a shopping spree – investors in stock markets may follow.

Retail sales leaped by 17.7% in May, more than double 8% expected and on top of an upwards-revised 14.7% drop in April. The Retail Control Group – core of the core – surged by 11%, far above 4.7% projected and on top of an upward revision to a fall of 12.4% in April. Core sales are up 12.4% against 5.5% and -15.2% prior.

It seems that consumers have rebounded more than they dropped, showing animal spirits and that Americans are less fearful of going out.

Are we seeing a V-shaped recovery or only a bounce? Markets have two other reasons to see a glass-half-full – or even bubbling.

Fed Support

The Federal Reserve boosted markets and sent the dollar down on Monday by announcing that it will buy bonds corporate directly on markets and even directly from companies. The bank's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) – introduced in March – was initially meant to buy only Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve is set to testify on Capitol Hill shortly and will find it hard to repeat his pessimistic tone from last week's rate decision. A positive response to the data and the Fed's action may further boost stocks.

Coronavirus hopes

The dominating narrative in early Monday trading and also on Thursday was that a second coronavirus wave was hitting US shores. While cases and hospitalizations are rising in 20 states – including Texas and Florida – there are hopes for vaccines and cures.

Efforts around the world are seeing some results. The latest is from a steriod drug that shows promising results in reducing deaths.

Dollar

Stocks are set to rise but the dollar will likely decline. While upbeat figures are usually supportive of the local currency, the dollar is different – the world's reserve currency is a safe-haven currency. And if there is no need to seek a place to hide, the greenback may grind lower.