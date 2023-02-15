Share:

Outlook: We have a full plate today of US data–the Feb NAHB housing index, Empire State manufacturing, industrial production, Dec business inventories, the Dec TICS report–and retail sales.

Retail sales were a disappointment in Nov and Dec and a primary driver of the recession story. See the Trading Economics chart. Note that retail sales are not adjusted for inflation so a price drop due to better supply chains or excess inventory sales (or whatever) will show up as a drop. In addition, gasoline sales can have a big effect, but even ex-gas, retail sales fell in Dec.

Retail sales have little chance of offsetting the payrolls and inflation reports, but do have the capability of making things worse. Reuters reports “The net impact of Tuesday's sticky U.S. inflation report for January and the red hot employment readout for the same month has been to catapult market pricing of both peak Fed rates and where they'll be at year-end well above 5% and above where even Fed guidance had been late last year.

“Deutsche Bank, for one, has raised its U.S. terminal rate forecast by half a percentage point to 5.6% since the CPI release, with some market players already mulling the chance that even 6% now comes on the risk radar.”

NY Fed Pres Williams said (for the umpteenth time) "Clearly there are risks that inflation stays higher for longer than expected, or that we might need to raise rates higher." A year-end rate at 5.0-5.50% is "the right kind of framing".

Reuters’ Dolan goes on: “The about-turn in rates markets in just two weeks has been extraordinary - with Fed funds futures pricing moving from a terminal rate as low as 4.8% to 5.26% on Wednesday. Year-end pricing has moved above 5% too. Two-year Treasury yields soared to a 3-month high of 4.64% on Tuesday - where current Fed rates sit - and only gave back a fraction of that on Wednesday.”

US inflation is improving but not at the pace the market had expected, and now the market has finally raised the terminal rate expectation, but perhaps too high. Some analysts note we are looking at the wrong thing and should look at Powel’s special number, core services ex-shelter. This is down to a mere 0.3% m/m. Strangely enough, finding a nice (free) chart on short notice doesn’t work, implying that the rest of the macro world is not all that impressed by the single component idea. The “sticky CPI less shelter” doesn’t show a drop.

This is a reminder that data doesn’t move in a straight line and at the same slope until you see what you want to see. We have yet to see a rise in inflation that would really freak ‘em out. We do see it elsewhere-- for what it’s worth, the average 30-year mortgage is now fetching 6.39%, the highest in 6 weeks, according to data that ended on Friday. This is a rise off 6.18% the week before that was the lowest since Sept. Trading Economics says “The rate in now at the highest level since the first week of the year and compares with 4.05% one year ago.” Accordingly, mortgage applications fell.

Forecast: It’s still too soon to say the dollar recovery is upon us and that’s because of that sticky euro. It rose over 1.0820 yesterday but failed to hold it, leaving us with the prospect of another attempt to recover the uptrend. Meanwhile, other currencies are a sell, even the AUD, whose 10-year is on a par with the US today but with a different outlook. You might think that gold should benefit from inflation failing to decline on a nice, neat line, but it’s competing against rising yields, not inflation per se. The current thinking is a fall to as low as $1450 but once rates stabilize, a rise to $2200-2400. We are taking the long view and holding onto it.

Tidbit: For what it’s worth, the NY Fed’s “underlying inflation gauge” is slightly better than the headline. See the chart. The UIG gets a 0.3% reduction in inflation from Dec, while the headline got only 0.1%. Here is the summary:

The UIG "full data set" measure for January is currently estimated at 5.1%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the current estimate of the previous month.

The "prices-only" measure for January is currently estimated at 5.1%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the current estimate of the previous month.

For January 2023, trend CPI inflation is estimated to be in the 4.2% to 5.1% range, a similar range to December, with a 0.3 percentage point decrease of both its lower and upper bound.

