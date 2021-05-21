The FTSE 100 is lagging its mainland European peers, with a strong retail sales figure and PMI survey driving the pound higher.
European markets on the rise, with FTSE lagging on a strong pound.
UK retail sales soar after reopening.
PMI figures outperform, with UK manufacturing a particular area of strength.
After a week of high volatility, today has all the markings of a more controlled approach into the weekend. The lack of major volatility overnight has carried through into Europe, with UK stocks the one area of weakness on an otherwise positive start to the day. The declines seen in the FTSE 100 come off the back of a sharp appreciation for the pound, with EURGBP heading south and GBPUSD heading north. That sterling strength has been driven largely by an impressive batch of retail sales and PMI figures. The reopening of the UK economy was always expected to help lift the economic data in a relatively dramatic manner, and today’s 42.4% retail sales figure was exactly that. With 2020 having seen a massive build-up in savings, we are finally seeing signs that consumers are heading out to draw down those savings to the benefit of UK plc.
For an economy that is so heavily reliant on services sector and domestic spending, it is clear that Q2 is going to see a major upgrade to growth as consumers take advantage of the ability to spend freely once again. However, it will only be in the third quarter that we are provided a snapshot of what the new ‘normal’ looks like, with post-lockdown work and spending practises coming into view. A raft of positive PMI readings across Europe has provided a boost to sentiment, with the UK manufacturing figure of 66.1 stealing the show. The month-on-month nature of this survey means that we are likely to see continued strength as restrictions are withdrawn.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 82 points higher, at 34,166.
