The SERIX retail sentiment index on West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) has shown a consistent upward monthly trend, climbing from 97 points in January 2022 to 112 in May 2023, revealing a significant rise in interest from retail investors on derivatives based on crude oil WTI.

Comparatively, Brent seemed to be slightly less attractive, with a modest increase from 96 points in January 2022 to 103 points during the same period.

However, in anticipation of the OPEC summit last week in Vienna, Spectrum Markets saw some volatility on the sentiment indexes, particularly with Brent which dropped to a low daily recording of 66. A shift in sentiment which was triggered by the announcements of OPEC member countries cutting oil production in response to the decline in prices.

Over the past two months, the prices of both Brent and WTI prices have fluctuated within the $70-75 range, significantly below previous months when Brent prices mostly remained above the $80 threshold.

Following the OPEC meeting on July 5th and 6th in Vienna, where the decision to continue its policy of restricting production, some retail investors continued to position themselves in anticipation of potential price increases. In the short term, the bullish stance may reflect a combination of hedging oil positions and capitalising on profit opportunities. In the long term view we could continue to see a further increase of both WTI and Brent SERIX sentiment indexes.