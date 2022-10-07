07 October 2022 - Front and centre this week has been OPEC+ and its decision to reduce daily production by 2m barrels’ after what they called ‘plunging prices' in the oil market. There is no surprise that volatility has remained elevated this week.

With decent buying support around the mid-US$80 mark, crude oil markets was the most traded market among Capital.com’s global retail client base, with crude oil-related trades showing greater pick up in long-only trades (70% long) at the end of the week. Earlier in the week, traders were predominantly shorting crude oil markets (52% long).

Looking back at the price range before Covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the current levels seem pretty sustainable given the macro picture. In fact, we have seen the Biden administration hint at possible further releases of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve stockpiles to further stabilise prices.

This further tightening of supply has helped oil prices break away from the recent downtrend, but the longer-term trend is likely going to continue to be determined by demand concerns.

Investors should expect further downside pressure on GBP

But the star of the show this past week has once again been the UK. From government U-turns to credit downgrades, British investors have really seen it all this week. Our traders continued to heavily trade GBP, with long positions increasing slightly in GBP vs the USD as government U-turns and central bank intervention turned the tide for the British pound.

GBP/USD managed to recover some lost ground this week, climbing back above 1.12 (from 1.0340 10 days ago) and sitting comfortably in its descending channel, but a big part of this move is also due to the retracement in the US Dollar and the risk-on sentiment that took over markets at the beginning.

With the new UK government admitting that the plan to cut the 45% tax rate for higher income payers was a mistake— Investors and traders might have seen this U-turn as a potential means of reducing the cost burden on the government to some extent. But this is only a small part of the unfunded tax cuts proposed by the government, and we have no idea yet how the government plans to fund these new measures. We believe risk premiums on UK assets are likely to remain elevated a little longer. Throw into the mix low consumer confidence and the belief that the Bank of England joined the hiking party a little too late. All of this is likely to force some further downside pressure on the British Pound.