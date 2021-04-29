European markets and US futures are adopting a broadly positive tone this morning following the Fed meeting, while NatWest shares are struggling despite good first-quarter earnings.
FTSE moves back above 7000.
Fed disappoints those hoping for fireworks.
NatWest still on the right track.
The FTSE 100 has reclaimed 7000 in early trading, shrugging off some weakness from NatWest shares in the wake of their results this morning. Stock markets have taken heart from the Fed, which once again poured plenty of cold water on the idea of any upcoming change in policy. The dialogue of the deaf goes on in markets, with the Fed patiently restating its view of future policy and investors refusing to listen; what is particularly tiresome is the knowledge that this discussion about tapering and the like will go on ahead of each meeting in the months to come, and yet no real change is likely for quite some time. Thus the Fed, which under Jerome Powell has tried to be as clear as possible, will continue to ostensibly ‘surprise’ markets by doing exactly what they said they would do, i.e. nothing. That this continues to be a talking point perhaps says more about the investing community than it does the world’s most powerful central bank.
NatWest shares have given back yesterday’s gains which saw them push on firmly above 200p and hit their highest level since Valentine’s Day 2020, but overall it is a good set of first-quarter numbers which, along with Lloyds yesterday, outlines the ongoing improvement in the UK economy and the brighter outlook for the sector. Disappointment about a lack of commentary on dividends is understandable, and might lead to some near-term weakness for the shares, but overall things are going in the right direction.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 33,945, up 125 points from Wednesday’s close.
