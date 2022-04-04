Recap 4/01 – Friday the S&P opened with a 9 handle gap up and then traded another 8 handles higher into a 9:32 AM high. From that high, the
S&P zig zagged 24 handles lower into a 10:26 AM low. From that low, the S&P had a 13 handle bounce into an 11:13 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 1:22 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 2:45 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined
23 handles into a 3:45 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 28 handles into the close near the high of the day.
3/31 – The major indices had a moderate down first half of the day and then reversed in the afternoon for a small up day per the following closes: INDU + 139.92; S&P 500 + 15.45: and the NASDAQ Composite + 40.98.
Looking ahead - Thursday’s decline suggested a low for Friday with the 3/31 AC New Moon and that is what we got.
The next change in trend is due 4/01 AC. Keep in mind this is a very high energy month with many major aspects bunched together into a small time frame. That makes it likely that there will be many big swings that last only a short amount of time. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
1. E. 4/01 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
F. 4/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
G. 4/05 PM – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
H. 4/05 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
I. 4/06 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 US Mercury. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
Market Math –
4/01/22 – 29,193 Music Math days – 4/28/1942 major low.
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/26
Fibonacci – 4/5, 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29
Astro – 4/4, 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4507, Resistance – 4637, 4668
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4507, Resistance – 4637, 4668
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
