11/19 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap, then traded another 2 handles higher, for a first minute high. From that high, the S&P then declined 13 handles into a 10:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 10:00 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 14 handles into a 12:57 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into a 12:38 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into a 1:40 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 2:19 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles lower into the close.
11/19 – The three major indices closed with a mixed to down day with the following closes: The DJIA - 268.97; S&P 500 - 6.58; and the
Nasdaq Composite + 63.73. The Nasdaq Composite made a new all-time high at 16,121.12. BTW, 16,129 = 127 ^2.
Looking ahead – Thursday night, coincident with the Lunar Eclipse, S&P futures rallied to a new all-time high at 4723.50. Hypothetically, given that the futures have been trading about 7 handles under the cash index, if the S&P 500 Index had been trading at that time, it probably would have made a high at about 4730.00. Trading during Friday’s day session failed to come close to those levels. There is a good chance we had the Lunar Eclipse high within two hours of the Lunar Eclipse, with the futures making their high at 2:30 AM and the Lunar Eclipse exact at 3:58 AM.
We are now in the second half of our huge change in trend cluster window. With Friday’s weak close, it is difficult to forecast how this will be resolved. Please see details below.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.
B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
4. A. 11/23 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.
B. 11/26 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/29 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Market Math –
11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.
Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.
Astro – 11/19, 11/22, 11/26
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4670, 4690 Resistance – 4720, 4760
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4670, 4695 Resistance – 4720, 4760
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
