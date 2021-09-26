9/24 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap down and then traded another 8 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 10:04 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 16 handles lower into a 10:54 AM low. From that low, there was a 9 handle bounce into an 11:10 AM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 9 handles into an 11:37 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 12:42 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into a 1:59 PM low. From that that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 3:47 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 7 handles into the close.

9//24 - The DJIA and the S&P 500 had a small up day and the Nasdaq Composite had a very small down day as shown in the following closes: The DJIA + 33.18, the S&P 500 Index + 6.50 and the Nasdaq Composite - 4.54.

Looking ahead – Friday the S&P had a small up day. Nevertheless, it was an up day and came close to Thursday’s high, which presents a possible set up for a high on Monday with Mercury Turning Retrograde. Ideally, based on the chart pattern, there is a potential for the S&P to rally another 30 handles to the 4483 area. If this were to occur, it would be best if that were to occur Noon on Monday. Whatever trend is established by Tuesday, will probably be the trend for the rest of the week, as there are no major change points until 10/01 AC.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 9/24 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, Wheat.

B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 9/25.

Astro – 9/27, 10/1 AC.

Support - 4440 Resistance – 4483, 4494.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of 9/24 we are dropping the charts market Pages 27 and Page 29.