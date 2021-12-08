12/07 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 40 handle gap up and then traded another 62 handles higher into a 11:06 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P traded in a sideways narrow trading range, culminating with a high at 3:07 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into a 3:51 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into the close.

12/07 – The major indices, closed with a very strong up day. The 12/07 closes are as follows: The DJIA + 492.40; S&P 500 + 95.08; and the Nasdaq Composite + 461.76.

Looking ahead – The Astro picture is relative quiet for the next ten days. It looks like the uptrend is firmly established and should continue into 12/17. Which is the next major change in trend window. However, with Geo Mars changing signs over the 12/10 weekend, there may be a brief correction.

The NOW Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

2. A. 12/10 AC – Geo Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.

B. 12/12 AC – Jupiter 45 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 12/15 AC – Jupiter 135 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/13, 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/10, 12/16, 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Support - 4665, 4620 Resistance – 4745.

