Results

Market Math

9/16 – 575 days (Music Math) from the 2/19/20 major high.

9/17 – 576 days ( 24^2) from the 2/19/20 major high.

9/16 was very close in price and one day past a very good high. 9/17 was a pass.

Score – 1 out of 1 good dates = 100%.

Fibonacci – 8/31, 9/9, 9/13, 9/20, 9/24.

8/31 was not effective. 9/9 was a pass. 9/13 was close in price and one day past a low. 9/20 was not effective. due to the volatility risk. 9/24 was very close in price and one day past a very good high.

Score – 2 out of 4 good dates = 50%.

Astro – 8/30, 9/2, 9/7, 9/10, 9/13, 9/14, 9/15, 9/20, 9/27, 10/1 AC.

8/30 was not effective. 9/2 was the exact high of the month, an all-time new high, and a very good high. 9/7, 9/10 and 9/27 were passes. 9/13 was a one day low. 9/14 was a one day high. 9/15 was a one day low. 9/20 was not effective due to volatility. Score – 4 out of 6 good dates = 66.67%.

Total Score – 7 out of 11 good dates = 63.64%.

LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. Fibonacci = F. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.

Please see below the enclosed forecast result chart taken from the October 2021 issue of Astro-Trend. This forecast was laid out in advance in the September 2021 Astro-Trend letter, which was published on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The blue line shown below is the Planetary Index, prepared in advance for the Stock Market for August 30, 2021 through October 01, 2021. The dates are across the top of the chart. The black bars are the actual S&P 500 Index 10 minute bar chart, for August 30, 2021 through October 01, 2021, overlaid on the forecast graph, after the October 01 close.

T-BONDS

Key Dates – 8/30, 9/7, 9/10, 9/13, 9/16, 9/20, 9/21, 9/27, 10/1 AC.

Results – 8/30 was close in price and one day ahead of a short term high. 9/7 was not effective. 9/10 was very close in price and one day past a short term high. 9/13 was very close in price and one day past a good low. 9/16 was very close in price, one day past the high of the month, and a good high. 9/20 was very close in price and one day past a good low. 9/21 was very close in price and one day ahead of a very good high. 9/27 was not effective due to volatility. Score – 6 out 8 good dates = 75%.

US Dollar

Key Dates – 8/30, 9/7, 9/10, 9/13, 9/20, 9/21, 9/27, 10/1 AC.

Results – 8/30 was not effective. 9/7, 9/21, and 9/27 were passes. 9/10 was a one day low. 9/13 was a short term high. 9/20 was a short term high. Score – 3 out of 4 good dates = 75%.

