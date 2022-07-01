European gas prices have continued to rise this week despite the recession concerns weighing on other commodity markets such as crude oil and metals. The Dutch 1-month gas future is now up around 90% in three weeks. This morning it trades close to EUR 150 Mwh. The recent spike in European gas prices is different from the previous two spikes in prices seen December last year and March this year after Russia attacked Ukraine. Both these spikes were based on fears that supplies would be cut off in the future. This time the spike is a consequence of an actual significant cut-off of Russian gas supplies through the Nordstream 1 pipeline, where supplies are down 60% from normal levels.

Gazprom have cut supplies through Nordstream without compensating via higher gas flows through other pipelines. Gazprom says that the drop in gas flow is due to technical issues relating to the sanctions. However, between market and political analysts there is a broad consensus that Russia is once again using gas to create problems for the EU economy. Furthermore, the Nordstream 1 pipeline will undergo regular maintenance mid-July, it is unclear when, and importantly, whether flows through the pipeline will in fact resume.

Head of the IEA (International Energy Agency) Fatih Birol has this week warned that without Russian gas flows Europe might have to cut gas consumption as much as 30% in February next year. A full stop for Russian gas will make it impossible to reach storage levels around 90% in November. The leve1 that would secure adequate gas supplies throughout the winter. Without Russian gas that level would be 75% and that would mean “significantly higher prices” according to Fatih Birol. The IEA underlines that Europe should focus on cutting gas use from industry and households now to secure as much supply as possible going into storage.

In our view, there is a growing risk that industrial use of natural gas can be restricted over the coming months to secure adequate supplies over the winter. Especially, gasconsuming activity in Germany including the important chemical industry can potentially be forced to shut down some activity. If gas use is restricted, it would add to the recession risk in Europe and also add to supply problems in sectors affected by potential restriction of gas use.

