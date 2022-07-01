European gas prices have continued to rise this week despite the recession concerns weighing on other commodity markets such as crude oil and metals. The Dutch 1-month gas future is now up around 90% in three weeks. This morning it trades close to EUR 150 Mwh. The recent spike in European gas prices is different from the previous two spikes in prices seen December last year and March this year after Russia attacked Ukraine. Both these spikes were based on fears that supplies would be cut off in the future. This time the spike is a consequence of an actual significant cut-off of Russian gas supplies through the Nordstream 1 pipeline, where supplies are down 60% from normal levels.
Gazprom have cut supplies through Nordstream without compensating via higher gas flows through other pipelines. Gazprom says that the drop in gas flow is due to technical issues relating to the sanctions. However, between market and political analysts there is a broad consensus that Russia is once again using gas to create problems for the EU economy. Furthermore, the Nordstream 1 pipeline will undergo regular maintenance mid-July, it is unclear when, and importantly, whether flows through the pipeline will in fact resume.
Head of the IEA (International Energy Agency) Fatih Birol has this week warned that without Russian gas flows Europe might have to cut gas consumption as much as 30% in February next year. A full stop for Russian gas will make it impossible to reach storage levels around 90% in November. The leve1 that would secure adequate gas supplies throughout the winter. Without Russian gas that level would be 75% and that would mean “significantly higher prices” according to Fatih Birol. The IEA underlines that Europe should focus on cutting gas use from industry and households now to secure as much supply as possible going into storage.
In our view, there is a growing risk that industrial use of natural gas can be restricted over the coming months to secure adequate supplies over the winter. Especially, gasconsuming activity in Germany including the important chemical industry can potentially be forced to shut down some activity. If gas use is restricted, it would add to the recession risk in Europe and also add to supply problems in sectors affected by potential restriction of gas use.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0470 after mixed EU inflation data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.0470 with the initial reaction to the eurozone inflation report. On a yearly basis, the HICP jumped to 8.6% in June from 8.1% but the Core HICP edged lower to 3.7% from 3.8% in the same period. Investors now await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD drops two fresh multi-week lows below 1.2100
GBP/USD has extended its slide and declined below 1.2100 during the European session on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to gains near 105.00, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold bears eye $1,787 as recession fears amplify ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price stands on slippery grounds as it slides to the lowest levels since early May, around $1,797 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal drops for the fifth consecutive day amid fears of escalating inflation and economic slowdown.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!