The U.S. dollar continues to perform strongly against various currencies, driven by a consistent series of better-than-expected U.S. economic data. This suggests that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to shift away from its hawkish monetary policy stance. Notably, resistance to the strong dollar is diminishing, especially evident in China, where a higher USD/CNY fixing indicates that the People's Bank of China may be more accepting of renminbi depreciation.
USD: No reason to unwind dollar longs
The U.S. dollar is holding near its highest levels since March, fuelled by consistently positive U.S. economic data. After the above-expected ISM Services index earlier in the week, the weekly initial jobless claims report also showed a drop to the lowest levels since February, challenging the notion that the U.S. labour market is easing. With strong economic activity persisting, the market appears more inclined to entertain the idea of the Federal Reserve delaying a rate hike in September but potentially raising rates later in the year. This postpones the possibility of a Fed easing cycle, which keeps the dollar strong for an extended period.
The dollar's strength is becoming a concern for other countries, notably Japan and China. Japanese officials are considering intervention in the USD/JPY exchange rate, particularly in the 148-150 range. Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) allowed for a higher fixing in the onshore USD/CNY rate, dispelling the notion that there's a specific USD/CNY threshold at 7.35. USD/CNH is now trading above that level. Upcoming Chinese CPI data and a PBoC rate decision, which includes the one-year lending rate, may keep expectations alive for further rate cuts, potentially weakening the CNY/CNH and keeping emerging market currencies under pressure while supporting the U.S. dollar.
Investors appear hesitant to reduce their dollar holdings, suggesting that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) will likely remain bid around the 105.00 level.
EUR: Staying soft
EUR/USD remains fragile as U.S. data remains strong, and news out of the eurozone and China continues to be bleak. We mentioned earlier this week that higher oil prices could potentially weigh on the euro. The focus today switches to natural gas, as it was confirmed that LNG workers in Australia went on strike on Saturday, leading to higher natural gas prices. This development further complicates matters for Europe.
Regarding this week European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, the market is currently pricing in only an 8% chance of rate hikes. There's also speculation that the ECB might raise the main refinancing rate (currently at 4.25%) while keeping the deposit rate unchanged at 3.75%. However, such a move may not provide significant support for the euro.
The EUR/USD pair is expected to have a relatively quiet session on this Monday, with no compelling reasons for it to rebound. Pressure could mount for the pair to test levels below 1.0700, especially if there are developments that drive USD/CNH to the 7.40 area.
In other currency news, the Polish zloty is likely to remain weak following a dovish press conference from the National Bank of Poland from Thursday. This indicates that the zloty may continue to face headwinds in the near term.
GBP: Cracks appearing in the BoE tightening story
Bank of England (BoE) has received favourable news regarding price expectations from the corporate sector. This development has contributed to a re-assessment of the BoE's tightening cycle. The market's expectation for the policy rate peak, initially priced for next February, has now moderated to 5.60%, compared to the near 6.50% levels anticipated just a couple of months ago. This shift in expectations explains why EUR/GBP is currently trading near 0.8570, rather than near 0.84, despite the softening euro.
The expectation is for EUR/GBP to continue drifting within the 0.85-0.86 range leading up to this Tuesday's significant release of July compensation data. In this context, some investors may be on the lookout for a downside surprise in the data.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains flat near 0.6400 amid the mixed economic outlook, US soft landing concern
AUD/USD trades sideways near the key resistance level of 0.6400 area during the early Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), corrects lower from the six-month top of 105.15 and trades around 104.85.
USD/JPY sticks to intraday losses below 147.00, bears await break below 200-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair opened with a big 85 pips bearish gap on the first day of a new week and remains depressed below the 147.00 mark. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour SMA support, currently pegged around the 146.65 region, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Gold struggles to snap recent losses, trades around $1,920
Gold price trades around $1,920 a troy ounce during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal struggles to hold ground near the previous weekly close, experiencing minor support due to the retreating in the US Dollar (USD).
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.