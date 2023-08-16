The Americans continue spending, US retail sales grew 0.7% on a monthly basis and more than 3% on a yearly basis - the biggest figure since January. The resilience of the US consumer spending sapped investor sentiment by fueling inflation expectations and Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks. Yields rose, stocks fell and USD gained.
In Europe, Cable bulls resist to the bears around the 1.27, on record wages growth and sticky inflation while Europeans watch GDP and industrial production data to assess the slowdown in economy.
Far away, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its cash rate unchanged for the 2nd consecutive month but warned that there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected, and due today, the FOMC minutes will likely show that the Fed officials remain cautious despite the latest fall in inflation numbers.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
