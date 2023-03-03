Resilient labour market makes wage restraint an ineffective strategy for taming inflation

Historically, we see that when there is a burst of inflation, central banks, one of the tools they use to tame it, is towards the direction of holding down wages. Yet, this strategy does not seem effective today, nor will it be in the future.
The ineffectiveness of this strategy is due to the fact that the labour market is and will remain incredibly resilient in most advanced economies. This is mainly because labour shortages are currently very large, and what is interesting is that labour shortages will be persistent not only in short to medium term but also in the long term for at least the next decade. For example, in the US, the labour force is expected to grow in the next decade by half compared to the rate of labour force growth in the previous decade.
This is likely to lead again to the perception that the resilient labour market will make it difficult to hold down wages and therefore, this fact will be largely responsible for the persistence of high inflation. However, the reality is somewhat different because, despite the fact that nominal wages will not be able to fall, real wages are already falling for the first time in decades. The decrease in real wages signals a decrease in the purchasing power of the labour force. So it is wrong to think that the inability to hold down the wages of the labour force is responsible for the persistence of inflation.
The fact is that although workers are in the midst of significant challenges, these challenges place them in a position of power. Indeed, the need to prepare for a new possibility of a pandemic, the multiple geopolitical risks with the need to empower defence, product supply shortages, the possible energy shocks and the great challenge of handling climate crisis will emerge the need for more labour force, making the labour market even more resilient which means wages will remain strong in the long term.
However, although wages will remain relatively robust, it will not be certain that they will be able to keep up with inflation, making the labour market even more resilient as workers will constantly seek higher wages. So, it is most likely that we will see in the coming years a constant battle between rising wages and increasing inflation where we will try to identify the winner.
In each country, the winner will be different from time to time, and the most likely is that we will experience a permanent tie. But in some places or some sectors of the economy, employees will lose ground, and as the cost of life swells, this will be a severe risk for these countries or sectors not only in the medium term but also in the long run.
And that's precisely what the central banks will have to focus on. Given that the labour market will remain resilient and will not allow wage restraint, central banks must keep wages to adequate purchasing power and not try to tame inflation, indicating restraining wages. Otherwise, they are in danger of creating a remarkable upset in the labour market, thus causing weakness in facing the challenges, possibly resulting in an uninterrupted inflation increase.
