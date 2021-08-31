Global developments
China's August non-manufacturing PMI came in much lower than expected. This has dampened risk sentiment a bit in the Asia session. Crude prices have inched higher as hurricane Ida has affected exploration and refining facilities around the Gulf of Mexico. US rates and the Dollar are steady.
Domestic developments
Focus today will be on the Q1 GDP data to be released post market hours (exp 21% yoy). Alongside the GDP data, we will also have the July core sector data and fiscal deficit numbers. RBI Governor Das is scheduled to speak at an event today.
Equities
The Nifty gained 1.4% yesterday to end at 16931. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are trading 1-1.5% lower. The Nasdaq gained 0.9% and S&P 500 0.4% to end at new all-time highs yet again.
Bonds
Bonds gained yesterday tracking yields softer US treasury yields post Powell's dovish. Jackson Hole speech. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended 2bps lower at 6.22%. OIS was also lower with 3y and 5y ending at 4.69% and 5.15% respectively
USD/INR
USD/INR followed up on Friday's move to print a low of 73.20 before ending at 73.26. Month-end exporter selling and the absence of nationalized banks on bid have primarily led to this move lower. Asian currencies are trading stronger today.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.10. Importers are advised to cover at current spot levels. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
