The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected reduce it base rate by 0.25% to 1.25%

Escalating US China trade dispute should keep rates defensive

Yuan devaluation adds pressure to maintain currency competitiveness

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its rate decision at 2:00 GMT August 7th, 22:00 EDT August 6th.

Forecast

The RBNZ is predicted to reduce the cash rate by 0.25% to 1.25%.

RBNZ and global rate policy

The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The Reserve Bank of Australia followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th and a second on July 2nd to 1.0%. The American Federal Reserve cut the fed funds by 25 basis points on July 31st to 2.25% for the first decrease since 2008. European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said back in June that the bank could cut interest rates again or conduct more asset purchases if inflation doesn’t meet its target, though at the last ECB meeting he was more circumspect.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's numerous statements on the logic behind the central bank’s rate cut could stand for his colleagues in the Antipodes. He has repeatedly cited the threat of the US China trade war on the US expansion and the general slowdown in the global economy. The policy had, as he referred to it in his press conference, aspects of an insurance policy.

By traditional standards the economies of the United States, Australia and New Zealand do not need transitory rate support let alone a reduction cycle.

The Australian economy expanded 1.8% on the year in the first quarter, down from 2.3% and 2.8% in the prior two quarters. The United States grew at a 3.1% annualized rate in the first three months and 2.1% in the second quarter. Even the eurozone the weakest of the four expanded 1.2% over the year in the first quarter and 1.1% in the second, slightly better in both than forecast.

New Zealand Economy

New Zealand’s economy is not in trouble. It expanded at a 2.5% seasonally adjusted rate year over year in the first quarter, a trifle better than the 2.4% forecast. The second quarter will be reported on September 18th. The Treasury lowered its forecast for the 12-month period ending June 30th to 2.1% from the December estimate of 2.9% but the New Zealand economy is not threatening to stall.

Inflation rose in the second quarter to 1.7% annually from 1.5% first quarter. That is just over half the RBNZ target band of 1-3% and down from 1.9% in the second half of last year.

Unemployment dropped to 3.9% in the second quarter well below the 4.3% expectation and the 4.2% rate in the first quarter. It now matches the post-financial crisis low in the third quarter of last year.

FXStreet

Business confidence has been suffering for almost two years from the effects of the trade dispute between China and the United States. It sank to -44.3 in July down from -38.1 in June and the lowest since last August.

FXStreet

NZD/USD

The New Zealand Dollar has been at the low side of its two year range against the dollar since mid-April. The Fed’s three year campaign to normalize US rates may have ended in December but the rate ascendancy it created over all the world’s interest rates supported the dollar.

The recent brief resurgence caused by the Fed’s shift in policy leading to the July rate cut had little staying power as the RBNZ embarked on its own more aggressive rate cycle. With the US China trade war heating again and the RBNZ contemplating several cuts, the kiwi will likely be under pressure for the balance of the year.

RBNZ policy

Markets have fully priced Wednesday’s expected 25 basis point cut and nearly so for a similar cut in November.

The RBNZ, like its colleagues in the US, Australia and Europe are attempting to protect a fragile and long-running expansion from proliferating trade threats.

The slowdown in global growth has taken on new seriousness with China’s surprise devaluation of the yuan through seven to the dollar. The trade war does not appear headed for the resolution expected by markets and the response of several of the industrial world’s central banks assures that RBNZ will keep pace.

With just a minimum of rate ammunition available even a decade after the financial crisis, the world’s central banks are trying to use time and foresight to prevent a recession they no longer have the leeway to tackle once it starts. .