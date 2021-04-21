Overall investment in Denmark has only been marginally affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Other factors must be behind the increase in corporate bank deposits.
Business investment is usually a major driver of the business cycle and recovery usually means a steep rise in investment. However, the COVID-19 crisis is very different from past crises and the recovery is likely to prove very different as well.
First of all, there has not been a decline in overall investment activity in 2020, at least not according to the national accounts data from Statistics Denmark, which admittedly is very preliminary at this point. Gross fixed investment was DKK 527bn last year, up 2.1% in real terms from 2019. About half the increase was driven by public investment, but the private investment also increased. Zooming in, there was a marginal decline in machinery investment and a large decrease for transport equipment, where changes are usually very much driven by the shipping industry.
However, business investment in Denmark increasingly consists of the creation of intellectual property, and that does not seem to be affected to any significant extent, one possible reason being that the pharmaceutical industry has not suffered from the crisis. Construction investment has also proven immune. As the crisis was very much concentrated in Q2 2020, it might simply have been too short in many industries to affect investments with long legs from the decision to implementation.
In our latest forecast, we expect overall investment growth of 4.4% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022. That is modest for an economic recovery, but that should be seen in the light of the lack of decline during the crisis. The expected growth is very much driven by housing – business investment is only expected to increase 1.7% this year and 4.8% in 2022. Capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector declined last year and has normalized in Q1 but the level does not warrant a big increase in investments.
Weaker investment can only explain a few billion out of the DKK 38.8bn corporate bank deposits increased during 2020. A bigger part of the explanation is increased borrowing – although businesses reduced their bank debt by DKK 20.3bn, they increased mortgage borrowing by DKK 33.5bn. In addition, companies have increased their debt to the government by DKK 68.5bn according to another set of preliminary data from Danmarks Nationalbank, to a large extent reflecting the government’s liquidity support through extended tax deadlines.
It is likely that businesses have to build up bank deposits through both mortgage borrowing and other means as a precautionary measure given the large amount of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis. We should expect these to normalize as the economy does, but we only expect a small part of this normalization to come from increased corporate investment.
