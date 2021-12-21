The ongoing risk posed by rising Covid cases does bring concern for traders, although the gains seen across ‘reopening’ stocks does highlight early dip buying ahead of a likely brief Omicron wave. Rishi Sunak’s decision to provide financial support for struggling businesses does bring some optimism, although traders will be aware that this is likely to be a precursor to further restrictions.
- European markets on the rise despite Omicron surge
- Sunak announces £1 billion financial package
- Airlines and cruise companies gain ground as we await news on travel
European markets are leading the way higher today, as traders enjoy a change from the recent selling pressure that has blighted global indices. While today’s rebound does provide some grounds for optimism in the investment community, it does seem to be playing into a wider theme of volatility as traders gauge whether this latest dip is there to be bought. Invariably the festive period can bring lower volumes, raising the likeliness of strong moves.
Reopening stocks are on the front foot today despite ongoing concerns over the potential for post-Christmas government restrictions. The government’s decision to provide a fresh £1 billion package for businesses impacted by this covid surge does highlight a willingness to help alleviate a short-term slump in revenues. However, today’s announcement is largely a precursor to harsher restrictions in the coming days, with Boris Johnson expected to implement additional measures next week. The experience of South Africa does highlight how deaths can be kept to a minimum despite a rapid ramp-up in cases, yet the fear of an overwhelmed NHS does mean the UK government will want to spread the cases across a wider period of time.
For airlines and cruise companies, the gains today highlight a feeling of optimism that another international shutdown will be averted. With the latest variant proving highly transmissible, a bid to stop community transmission is more important than imported cases. Notably, the risk of increased government oversight on international travel is perhaps not the only issue given how rising covid cases amongst airport and airline staff have recently caused a raft of cancelled flights. From a wider business perspective, there is a strong chance that firms will struggle to meet their obligations irrespective of whether the government allows them to carry on trading or not.
