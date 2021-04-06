The FTSE is playing catch-up after yesterdays US market outperformance. With Boris Johnson confident that the reopening process can go ahead as planned, we are seeing domestically-focused names at the forefront of the gainers.
- US fails to maintain bullish momentum, with FTSE outperforming
- Oil prices on the rise despite OPEC plans to raise production
- Reopening optimism lifts domestically-focused value names
European markets have led the way higher today, as US markets struggled to maintain the bullish momentum seen throughout yesterdays session. The dollar has been under pressure after a period of outperformance, with weakness for the greenback helping to lift commodity prices. The recent pullback in treasury yields has provided a brief period of strength for precious metals, with gold continuing to build on the gains seen over the past week. Meanwhile, crude oil has been the big outperformer over the course of the day, with energy prices holding up well despite Thursday’s OPEC decision to raise production in May to July. Much of the upside seen over the course of the past year has been built on expected demand, but energy markets could be in for significant volatility as we wait to see if that demand is finally coming to fruition.
Boris Johnson helped lift UK stocks with his optimistic outlook yesterday, as the ongoing reopening plans help to lift value stocks throughout the FTSE 350. With the likes of Stagecoach, Cineworld, Hammerson, and Card Factory heading up the FTSE 350 gains, it is clear that investors are confident of a domestic bounceback. Unfortunately questions remain regarding international travel, for while the reopening schedule remains unchanged, Johnsons reluctance to provide a firm go-ahead for 17 May flights further delays any potential bout of fresh bookings. Nevertheless, with the vaccination programme successfully bringing down transmissions rates, there is reason for optimism around UK reopening process.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,745 resistance
XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.