The FTSE is playing catch-up after yesterdays US market outperformance. With Boris Johnson confident that the reopening process can go ahead as planned, we are seeing domestically-focused names at the forefront of the gainers.

US fails to maintain bullish momentum, with FTSE outperforming

Oil prices on the rise despite OPEC plans to raise production

Reopening optimism lifts domestically-focused value names



European markets have led the way higher today, as US markets struggled to maintain the bullish momentum seen throughout yesterdays session. The dollar has been under pressure after a period of outperformance, with weakness for the greenback helping to lift commodity prices. The recent pullback in treasury yields has provided a brief period of strength for precious metals, with gold continuing to build on the gains seen over the past week. Meanwhile, crude oil has been the big outperformer over the course of the day, with energy prices holding up well despite Thursday’s OPEC decision to raise production in May to July. Much of the upside seen over the course of the past year has been built on expected demand, but energy markets could be in for significant volatility as we wait to see if that demand is finally coming to fruition.



Boris Johnson helped lift UK stocks with his optimistic outlook yesterday, as the ongoing reopening plans help to lift value stocks throughout the FTSE 350. With the likes of Stagecoach, Cineworld, Hammerson, and Card Factory heading up the FTSE 350 gains, it is clear that investors are confident of a domestic bounceback. Unfortunately questions remain regarding international travel, for while the reopening schedule remains unchanged, Johnsons reluctance to provide a firm go-ahead for 17 May flights further delays any potential bout of fresh bookings. Nevertheless, with the vaccination programme successfully bringing down transmissions rates, there is reason for optimism around UK reopening process.