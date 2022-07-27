In the last years, the renminbi made a pause in his attempt to get stronger against USD dollar. On February 2014, renminbi found support at 6.0153 and from there it made a perfect zig – zag correction structure to equal legs at 7.1964 in June 2020. After that, the USDCNH continue with the downtrend.
Renminbi December 2021 weekly chart
The wave (a) began at 6.0153 and moved high in a 5 waves structure almost hit 7.00 dollars ending at 6.9854. After this 5 waves impulse, we have a huge drop to 6.2359 developing a double correction structure to end wave (b). The volatility did not leave things like that an enormous rally took place in the beginning of wave (c). This movement developed again 5 waves higher, but in this occasion as an ending diagonal structure. Wave (c) finished at 7.1974 reaching the equal leg extension, using Fibonacci tool, taking wave (a) from wave (b) to get wave (c) at 100% Fibonacci extension.
This zig zag structure took place as wave ((IV)), it is telling us that the renminbi should appreciate against the USD in long term. In June 2020, the pair dropped again possibly doing a leading diagonal, that was the pattern we drew in the chart. If that structure played out we should see a bounce before continue with downtrend. (If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow these links: Elliott Wave Education and Elliott Wave Theory).
Renminbi July 2022 weekly chart
After six months, we could see that the leading diagonal played out bouncing hard from 6.3052 where we called wave (I) ended. This move higher looks like an impulse and we labeled as wave a ended at 6.8387. We need at least 3 swings to complete a corrective pattern as wave (II); therefore, we are calling a drop to complete a wave b and then higher again above 6.8387 to end wave c fo (II) and turning lower again.
Only a break lower of 6.3052 level will confirm that wave (II) is completed and the bearish trend will continue. For long term traders the USDCNH, certainly, must break 6.0153 in sometime.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!