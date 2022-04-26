NYMEX Natural gas price has again surpassed $7 and may well have completed a corrective pullback from the February-April momentum and may soon be preparing to go to a multi-year high above $8.2.
It spiked 110% from the Feb lows of $3.9 to a peak on April 18th, and its momentum is clearly in line with its Fibonacci retracement pattern touching 61.8% of the rally. Additionally, the bottom of the latest correction coincided with the previous price peak in October.
This transformation of former strong resistance into support is frequent in the markets. In support of a bullish scenario for gas, its price showed a more than 7% jump on Monday, despite the decline in oil.
There is a fundamental reason for this ability to resist gravity: Europe is still looking for alternatives to Russian gas, and the first alternative is gas from the USA. Against the bullish momentum in gas, as in other commodities, a wave of selloffs of risk assets and deleveraging could play out. Already we are seeing the first signs of this in more robust demand for the yen and falling Gold while stock indices are falling.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.