The FTSE 100 is edging up in early trading, while sterling looks to push higher against the dollar, as markets take stock between last night’s Fed and the upcoming BoE meeting.

Small gains for FTSE 100 but Europe strides higher.

Powell keeps policy unchanged but US yields rise again.

Bailey to follow FOMC lead on looking past any inflation rise.

Stock markets are counting their gains from last night’s Fed meeting, although some weakness did creep in to the early part of the session. Overall however risk assets seem to have navigated the Fed meeting relatively well, and are set to continue the rally begun following this month’s non-farm payrolls reading.

Not even a dovish Jerome Powell can stop the appreciation in yields it seems, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.7% and continues to push higher. The Fed chair continues to reiterate the plan to leave policy in a frozen state until the recovery is fully in place, but even after last night’s restatement of this fact markets have continued to assume that things will go much better than expected and that the Fed will have to move sooner than the current forecasts indicate. This is in one sense a continuation of the way investors have looked at central banks for years, assuming that rate rises are much closer than policymakers think. The small fact that, aside from some brief Fed tightening late in the last decade, policy has remained firmly ultra-loose seems not to register with markets. To be fair, there are reasons to expect a strong recovery from here on in, at least in countries like the US that don’t seem to be doing everything possible to hinder their vaccine rollout, but even if we do, by some miracle, get back to the pre-Covid world in all its fullness, that world didn’t see much inflation and its hard to see how, absent a lot more fiscal stimulus, that would change much. Inflationistas have been crying about the risks of higher prices for years, and are not likely to stop now.

We can expect a similar performance from the BoE today, the latest central bank to air its views. Again, inflation, when it arrives (and if it arrives) is expected to be transitory, which makes the ongoing rise in sterling seem slightly odd, since the BoE will follow the Fed’s path and look beyond any spike. Nonetheless, with cable knocking on the door of $1.40 once again it seems that markets will continue to front-run the central banks.