The FTSE 100 is edging up in early trading, while sterling looks to push higher against the dollar, as markets take stock between last night’s Fed and the upcoming BoE meeting.
-
Small gains for FTSE 100 but Europe strides higher.
-
Powell keeps policy unchanged but US yields rise again.
-
Bailey to follow FOMC lead on looking past any inflation rise.
Stock markets are counting their gains from last night’s Fed meeting, although some weakness did creep in to the early part of the session. Overall however risk assets seem to have navigated the Fed meeting relatively well, and are set to continue the rally begun following this month’s non-farm payrolls reading.
Not even a dovish Jerome Powell can stop the appreciation in yields it seems, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.7% and continues to push higher. The Fed chair continues to reiterate the plan to leave policy in a frozen state until the recovery is fully in place, but even after last night’s restatement of this fact markets have continued to assume that things will go much better than expected and that the Fed will have to move sooner than the current forecasts indicate. This is in one sense a continuation of the way investors have looked at central banks for years, assuming that rate rises are much closer than policymakers think. The small fact that, aside from some brief Fed tightening late in the last decade, policy has remained firmly ultra-loose seems not to register with markets. To be fair, there are reasons to expect a strong recovery from here on in, at least in countries like the US that don’t seem to be doing everything possible to hinder their vaccine rollout, but even if we do, by some miracle, get back to the pre-Covid world in all its fullness, that world didn’t see much inflation and its hard to see how, absent a lot more fiscal stimulus, that would change much. Inflationistas have been crying about the risks of higher prices for years, and are not likely to stop now.
We can expect a similar performance from the BoE today, the latest central bank to air its views. Again, inflation, when it arrives (and if it arrives) is expected to be transitory, which makes the ongoing rise in sterling seem slightly odd, since the BoE will follow the Fed’s path and look beyond any spike. Nonetheless, with cable knocking on the door of $1.40 once again it seems that markets will continue to front-run the central banks.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.