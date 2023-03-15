Widespread selling has overtaken European markets today, as investors shift their focus from US regional banks to Credit Suisse and the broader European banking sector, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks engulfed by further selling
“Hopes for a return of calm have been dashed today, as what began with a regional banking crisis in the US morphs into another crisis over European banks, with Credit Suisse the name in everyone’s sights. The bank has seen its biggest shareholder rule out providing more funding, followed by an appeal for public support from the SNB. These are not the kind of things likely to encourage investors to head back into European banking stocks. After having been relatively unaffected by the initial stages of the crisis, stocks in Europe have really joined in the selling, erasing more of their 2023 gains.”
Hunt’s budget overshadowed by market turmoil
“The pound has slipped against the dollar, but that shouldn’t be taken as anything but a sign of general risk aversion. The chancellor was able to lay out a rosier statement than would have been safe to hope for late last year, with some giveaways designed to burnish flagging poll ratings and the good news on the recession front. But with a broader market crisis looming again, even this hopeful budget might not stand the test of time.”
