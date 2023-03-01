As Wednesday gets going, things are looking up. A lot of this has to do with a solid round of PMI data out of China. It’s also worth noting the repricing of rates in the Eurozone and UK, with both economies contending with that same upward pressure on inflation.
Spain's CPI rose by 1% in February, and annual inflation accelerated from 5.9% to 6.1%. In France, prices rose 0.9% m/m, accelerating to 6.2% y/y. For forex traders, it is also important to note that the figure was higher than forecast, forcing a reassessment of expectations for Thursday's release of the region's overall index.