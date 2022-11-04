Markets are still feeling the after-effects from Chair Powell forcefully pushing back the 'pivot' narrative.US equity markets continued to sell off for the second day on the November FOMC meeting follow-through, as renewed recession concerns kept growth under pressure. Indeed, the Fed's willingness to take rates higher for longer inevitably raises the probability of a deeper recession.
So, the hawkish Fed Powell continued to drive market sentiment even two days after the fact.
After initial jobless claims came in line with expectations, Friday's payrolls will be the last vital data point this week, as signals on the labour market remain crucial to the Fed's path forward, and many stock pickers are dearly hoping for "bad news is good news" close to the week.
Oil
You can pick poison today as to why we are trading well off Wednesday's highs, be it the wind coming out of the sails for a nearer-term hope of China's zero covid policy pivot. Or gusty recessionary headwinds due to the Fed's willingness to take rates higher for longer, which invariably raises the odds of demand destruction. But it is certainly shaping up to be a less encouraging close to the week than we had expected.
Still, we are not at levels that will encourage oil bulls to admit defeat just yet. The sizable 3.1Mb draw in US crude inventories that the DoE reported should still offer some support. And the expected supply disruption from the EU embargo on Russian Oil that is set to start on Dec 5 should continue to underpin sentiment.
Finally, an early China re-opening would be positive for commodities demand, but a 1Q unwinding seems improbable based on the evidence available at the moment.
Forex
Powell's message contrasts with less hawkish central banks, such as the European Central Bank last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of England, suggesting the dollar will likely remain well supported.
In unambiguous contrast to the Fed, the Bank of England is the latest G10 central bank to throw in the towel on overt hawkishness, weighing near-term inflation risks versus slowing activity.
Concern about the impact of tighter monetary policy on highly-sensitive household borrowing, consumer spending, and house prices are the common factors behind the more cautious approach to future tightening across the BoC, BoE, ECB, and RBA.
If we were to base FX investment strategies purely on relative monetary policy, that would leave the USD solo in the driver's seat.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.