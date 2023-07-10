Share:

Asia market update: Renewed CN deflation concerns on weak CPI; Unexpected BOJ repos today and tomorrow; US Treas Sec Yellen helps calm CN-US tensions for now.

General trend

- After the severe end of week sell off in Asia, equities were mixed in Asia today.

- Hang Seng opened higher by >2% on Tech news.

- Ant Financial and Tencent fines indicated that their regulatory problems were over, and Ant offered a significant buyback of stock.

- However, equities pared gains after CN inflation data. Renewed deflationary concerns out of CN with CPI flat y/y and -0.2% m/m.

- BOJ unexpectedly announced repo ops amid recent rise in JGB and UST Yields (US CPI due on Wed).

- US Treasury Sec Yellen’s trip to Beijing while not accomplishing anything concrete (as expected), does seem to have calmed Sino-US tensions somewhat, for now.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tue AU Business & Consumer confidence.

- Wed RBA Gov Lowe speech on RBA Review of Monetary Policy; Japan PPI + Core Machine Orders.

- Wed RBNZ rate decision [last week 25/25 of surveyed economists saw the OCR being unchanged at 5.50%).

- Thu CN Balance of Trade.

- Wed night US CPI.

- Thu night US PPI; Initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final).

- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings reports begin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,052.

- Australia PM Albanese on his EU trip in Berlin confirms $1B deal to sell Boxer armoured vehicles to Germany.

- Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans to be replaced by Australia RBA's Asst Gov Luci Ellis on Oct 9.

- OECD reportedly pressed Australia to drop plan to reveal where multinationals pay tax - FT [weekend update].

- Australia Jun Foreign Reserves: A$89.4B v A$88.9B prior [weekend update].

- New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER): Most Shadow Board members recommend the Reserve Bank should keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50 percent in the upcoming July Monetary Policy Review.

- New Zealand RBNZ says mutual capital instrument rules near completion.

- EU European Commission announces that New Zealand joins Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Programme; The first country to join that is not geographically close to Europe.

- Statistics New Zealand says Card Spending data release delayed until July 13 [weekend update].

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +2.1% at 18,747.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.4% at 3,208.

- China JUN CPI M/M: -0.2% V -0.2% PRIOR; Y/Y: 0.0% V 0.2%E (slowest annual pace since Feb 2021).

- PPI Y/Y: -5.4% v -5.0% (PPI lowest since Dec 2015 and ninth consecutive monthly decline).

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC) pledges to cut public fund fee.

- Business Intelligence unit says it is warned by China Securities Regulator for violation of information disclosure rules.

- China MOF issues statement for US Treas Sec Yellen's trip: Asks US to take practical actions in response to China's major concerns about the US economic sanctions and slowdown.

- Ant Group: Proposes to all shareholders to repurchase up to 7.6% of its equity at a price that represents an Enterprise Valuation of CNY567.1B ($78.54B) [weekend update].

- Tencent confirms PBOC fine of about CNY2.99B for TenPay; Sees no material adverse impact from the fine.

- Alibaba: Reportedly considering whether to participate in Ant Group's share buyback.

- China Dir Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi: China to retain Developing Nation Status.

- China to soon begin new round of state sector (SOE) reforms, expected to involve firms including China Railway Construction Corp and China Southern Power Grid.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY3B v drains CNY101B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1926 v 7.2054 prior.

- PBOC Advisor says China should shift stimulus to consumption, ease residency curbs.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 32,393.

- Japan May Current Account: ¥1.9T v ¥1.9Te; Adjusted Current Account: ¥1.7T v ¥1.9Te.

- Japan Jun Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.4% prior.

- Japan Jun Eco Watchers Current Survey: 53.6 v 54.7e; Outlook Survey: 52.8 v 54.2e.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ): to offer ¥1.0t repo operation starting on Mon [Jul 10th]; first operation since Mar 2022; to also offer ¥2.0T repo operation starting on Tues. [Jul 11th].

- Bank of Japan (BOJ): Repo operation had ¥1.05T in total bids v ¥1.0T offer.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ): Repo operation had ¥5.0T in total bids v ¥2.0T offer [2nd operation of session].

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,528.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Jun Trade Balance: $6.0B v $5.1Be; June exports post biggest Y/Y drop since 2009; Expects July exports -19.5% to -16.0% y/y [weekend update].

- Malaysia PM to meet Elon Musk by end of this week; Confirms Tesla launch on July 20 - Trade Minister.

- Singapore Jun Foreign Reserves: $331.2B v $325.7B prior [weekend update].

- Indonesia Jun Consumer Confidence: 127.1 v 128.3 prior.

- Indonesia seeks additional 60Kt of Lithium from Australia - Indonesia press.

North America

- US Treasury Sec Yellen wraps up four day China visit with statement and Q&A; Yellen says US-China talks put ties on 'surer footing' - US Treasury statement [weekend update].

- US Treasury Sec Yellen met with counterpart PBOC Party Secretary Pan Gongsheng in Beijing on Friday - US Treasury statement [weekend update].

- China Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Sec Yellen had a candid, in-depth, pragmatic and constructive exchange [weekend update].

- Pres Biden says he told China's Xi earlier this year that he should "be careful" to observe what happened with Russia since China relies on Western investment [weekend update].

Europe

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal, dove): Confident inflation has peaked and quickly receding; Suggests underlying price growth will follow with a lag (update).

- European Banks sell record >€175B of covered bonds in first half of 2023 – FT.

- US Sec of State Blinken: Emphasized to Turkey Foreign Min that now is the time for Sweden to formally join NATO Alliance.