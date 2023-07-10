Asia market update: Renewed CN deflation concerns on weak CPI; Unexpected BOJ repos today and tomorrow; US Treas Sec Yellen helps calm CN-US tensions for now.
General trend
- After the severe end of week sell off in Asia, equities were mixed in Asia today.
- Hang Seng opened higher by >2% on Tech news.
- Ant Financial and Tencent fines indicated that their regulatory problems were over, and Ant offered a significant buyback of stock.
- However, equities pared gains after CN inflation data. Renewed deflationary concerns out of CN with CPI flat y/y and -0.2% m/m.
- BOJ unexpectedly announced repo ops amid recent rise in JGB and UST Yields (US CPI due on Wed).
- US Treasury Sec Yellen’s trip to Beijing while not accomplishing anything concrete (as expected), does seem to have calmed Sino-US tensions somewhat, for now.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Tue AU Business & Consumer confidence.
- Wed RBA Gov Lowe speech on RBA Review of Monetary Policy; Japan PPI + Core Machine Orders.
- Wed RBNZ rate decision [last week 25/25 of surveyed economists saw the OCR being unchanged at 5.50%).
- Thu CN Balance of Trade.
- Wed night US CPI.
- Thu night US PPI; Initial jobless claims.
- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final).
- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings reports begin.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,052.
- Australia PM Albanese on his EU trip in Berlin confirms $1B deal to sell Boxer armoured vehicles to Germany.
- Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans to be replaced by Australia RBA's Asst Gov Luci Ellis on Oct 9.
- OECD reportedly pressed Australia to drop plan to reveal where multinationals pay tax - FT [weekend update].
- Australia Jun Foreign Reserves: A$89.4B v A$88.9B prior [weekend update].
- New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER): Most Shadow Board members recommend the Reserve Bank should keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50 percent in the upcoming July Monetary Policy Review.
- New Zealand RBNZ says mutual capital instrument rules near completion.
- EU European Commission announces that New Zealand joins Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Programme; The first country to join that is not geographically close to Europe.
- Statistics New Zealand says Card Spending data release delayed until July 13 [weekend update].
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +2.1% at 18,747.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.4% at 3,208.
- China JUN CPI M/M: -0.2% V -0.2% PRIOR; Y/Y: 0.0% V 0.2%E (slowest annual pace since Feb 2021).
- PPI Y/Y: -5.4% v -5.0% (PPI lowest since Dec 2015 and ninth consecutive monthly decline).
- China Securities Regulator (CSRC) pledges to cut public fund fee.
- Business Intelligence unit says it is warned by China Securities Regulator for violation of information disclosure rules.
- China MOF issues statement for US Treas Sec Yellen's trip: Asks US to take practical actions in response to China's major concerns about the US economic sanctions and slowdown.
- Ant Group: Proposes to all shareholders to repurchase up to 7.6% of its equity at a price that represents an Enterprise Valuation of CNY567.1B ($78.54B) [weekend update].
- Tencent confirms PBOC fine of about CNY2.99B for TenPay; Sees no material adverse impact from the fine.
- Alibaba: Reportedly considering whether to participate in Ant Group's share buyback.
- China Dir Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi: China to retain Developing Nation Status.
- China to soon begin new round of state sector (SOE) reforms, expected to involve firms including China Railway Construction Corp and China Southern Power Grid.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY3B v drains CNY101B prior.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1926 v 7.2054 prior.
- PBOC Advisor says China should shift stimulus to consumption, ease residency curbs.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 32,393.
- Japan May Current Account: ¥1.9T v ¥1.9Te; Adjusted Current Account: ¥1.7T v ¥1.9Te.
- Japan Jun Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.4% prior.
- Japan Jun Eco Watchers Current Survey: 53.6 v 54.7e; Outlook Survey: 52.8 v 54.2e.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ): to offer ¥1.0t repo operation starting on Mon [Jul 10th]; first operation since Mar 2022; to also offer ¥2.0T repo operation starting on Tues. [Jul 11th].
- Bank of Japan (BOJ): Repo operation had ¥1.05T in total bids v ¥1.0T offer.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ): Repo operation had ¥5.0T in total bids v ¥2.0T offer [2nd operation of session].
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- Kospi opens flat at 2,528.
Other Asia
- Taiwan Jun Trade Balance: $6.0B v $5.1Be; June exports post biggest Y/Y drop since 2009; Expects July exports -19.5% to -16.0% y/y [weekend update].
- Malaysia PM to meet Elon Musk by end of this week; Confirms Tesla launch on July 20 - Trade Minister.
- Singapore Jun Foreign Reserves: $331.2B v $325.7B prior [weekend update].
- Indonesia Jun Consumer Confidence: 127.1 v 128.3 prior.
- Indonesia seeks additional 60Kt of Lithium from Australia - Indonesia press.
North America
- US Treasury Sec Yellen wraps up four day China visit with statement and Q&A; Yellen says US-China talks put ties on 'surer footing' - US Treasury statement [weekend update].
- US Treasury Sec Yellen met with counterpart PBOC Party Secretary Pan Gongsheng in Beijing on Friday - US Treasury statement [weekend update].
- China Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Sec Yellen had a candid, in-depth, pragmatic and constructive exchange [weekend update].
- Pres Biden says he told China's Xi earlier this year that he should "be careful" to observe what happened with Russia since China relies on Western investment [weekend update].
Europe
- ECB's Centeno (Portugal, dove): Confident inflation has peaked and quickly receding; Suggests underlying price growth will follow with a lag (update).
- European Banks sell record >€175B of covered bonds in first half of 2023 – FT.
- US Sec of State Blinken: Emphasized to Turkey Foreign Min that now is the time for Sweden to formally join NATO Alliance.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD trades below the YTD top amid modest USD strength, holds above 1.2800
GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band just below the YTD peak touched on Friday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand and act as a headwind for the pair. The prospects for more aggressive tightening by the BoE should limit any meaningful slide.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.