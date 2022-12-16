The war in Ukraine created a crisis in the energy market, putting enormous pressure on the European economy. Threatened by shortages in natural gas and oil from Russia, commodity energy prices remain in a state of uncertainty, poised to move higher again if Russia seeks to pressure the West to recognize the territories it currently holds occupation in Ukraine. The possibility of new shortages in energy sources is what drives prices upwards and, by extension, creates intense inflationary pressures all over the world.

The only sustainable way out of the crisis is energy de-dependence and any other kind of de-dependence from countries that maintain regimes and revisionist perceptions.

In the medium and long term in Europe, significant investments in renewable and emission-free energy production will be required, as well as investments in mutual European transmission networks and storage technologies.

Concurrent management of two crises

Europe is urged to get rid of Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible. Making the crisis an opportunity for a better future, now more than ever, Europe is called to make the leap towards a more resilient economy, so that it can face both crises at the same time: the energy crisis and the climate crisis. Investments in the green transition will lead to Europe's energy self-sufficiency and guarantee the competitiveness of European businesses and societies in the future while leading to a de-escalation of the rise in energy prices.

Reduction of energy consumption and the deployment of renewable energies are viable solutions to achieve the European objectives for 2030 and ensure autonomy and security in the continent. Combining the search for autonomy and the fight against environmental crisis creates the solid foundations for a continent that is still far too dependent on imported fossil fuels.

$5.3 trillion investment opportunity

A doubling of the share of renewable energy sources is required by 2030, which requires a change of scale and the mobilization of additional financial resources with new common resources at the European level beyond the recovery plan. Gradually Europe could free itself from fossil fuels by 2050. To achieve this target, the cost of switching to clean energy by 2050 will be $5.3 trillion.

According to BloombergNEF’s European Energy Transition Outlook 2022, decarbonizing Europe’s energy system creates a $5.3 trillion investment opportunity in new electricity generation and green hydrogen production capacity. The outlook analyses two scenarios for the European energy system: an Economic Transition Scenario and a Net Zero Scenario.

1. According to the Economic Transition Scenario, the share of fossil fuels in the European energy mix will fall by 28% over 2021-2050. Coal primary energy use will collapse by 67% over 2021-2030. Electric vehicles help to lower oil use, with primary demand for oil in Europe falling 30% over 2021-2050 to 8.1 million barrels per day in 2050. European natural gas demand drops just 5% over the same period.

2. The Net Zero Scenario. European oil demand will fall more than half, to 9.5 million barrels per day, and natural gas demand will drop to 335 billion cubic meters by 2030. Electricity demand increases 82% over 2021-50 in the Net Zero Scenario, compared to 23% in the Economic Transition Scenario. Achieving this accelerated pace of electrification would require strengthened measures to support the adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as electrified industrial processes.

The power system will reach 1.8 terawatts of wind and solar by 2050 in the Economic Transition Scenario and 2.5 terawatts in the Net Zero Scenario.

Increasingly competitive wind and solar will boost their share of supply to 48% by 2030 in the Economic Transition Scenario, up from 18% in 2021. Supported by battery storage, these technologies squeeze gas out of the electricity mix, with gas generation dropping by 31% over 2022-30.

Europe will build 38% more wind and solar for power generation by 2050 in the Net Zero Scenario compared to the Economic Transition Scenario.

To reach these volumes, solar and primarily onshore wind capacity additions need to grow above the industry’s historical rate this decade. Over 2021-2025 alone, deployments in both scenarios need to double compared to 2016-2020, increasing a further 60-80% over 2026-2030.

Europe should become independent

The war in Ukraine has made it abundantly clear that Europe must move even faster to reshape the European energy system and end its dangerous dependence on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible.

The current crisis has allowed highlighted the question of the adequacy of implementing more structural transformations to initiate the lifestyle changes necessary for the ecological transition and for European energy autonomy.

The development of hydrogen is helpful for the decarbonization of particular industrial sectors and possibly in transport and, ultimately, for seasonal electricity generation.

This orientation also marks an increased awareness of the continent and the need to use resources sparingly to not depend on regimes that do not respect the values of the EU.

In 2020, the EU imported 57,5% of the energy it consumed, as its own production satisfied only 41,7% of its needs. Russia is the EU’s leading supplier of natural gas, oil and coal, which are the primary energy commodities of the EU’s energy mix. In 2020, imports from this origin satisfied 24,4% of the EU’s energy needs.

The EU’s energy mix in 2020 consisted of 35% oil and petroleum products, 24% natural gas, 17% renewables, 13% nuclear energy and 11% solid fossil fuels.

Russia is not the only authoritarian regime on which the European Union depends for critical supplies.

The EU must establish its green strategic autonomy as the foundation of peace and security on the continent.

All the above indicates that a new era of investments in energy sectors is being created. The goal is to deal with the energy and climate crisis to achieve energy autonomy and, therefore, a substantial strengthening of security in Europe. While the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels will create conditions of stability of energy prices and, therefore, normality in the increase of inflation.