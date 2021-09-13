US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.775.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 70.35.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 162.30.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 4478.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1789.90. Gold is 23 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Nikkei and Shanghai trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major economic news

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made it's move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/10/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/10/21

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated in that direction Friday morning. However the markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 272 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday morning showed the indices that were seemingly poised to the Upside and as such our bias was to the Upside. Unfortunately 3 things effected the US markets on Friday. They were:

Some people didn't like President Biden's plan on vaccination and some governors have wowed to sue the Federal government.

PPI numbers showed an increase on Friday and it is perceived that this could lead to more higher prices, thus inflation.

This was way too close to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and fear struck the markets.

All of these put together could have a sobering effect on the markets that led to a triple digit loss on Friday for both the Dow and Nasdaq. Will this change today? Only time will tell...