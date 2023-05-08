Markets
Asian markets rose on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street fueled by a strong rebound in US regional banks and a better-than-expected US jobs report.
Renewed stress in the banking system has reignited interest in potential policy support for banks. However, the obstacles are the same as they were nearly two months ago when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank first raised these issues.
For its part, Congress is focused mainly on the debt limit. Regarding the financial sector, the focus has been mainly on tighter regulation and less on deposit insurance changes or other policy support. Given the partisan divide on regulation and other immediate issues like the debt limit, congressional action to support the banking sector looks unlikely, notwithstanding a significant increase in bank stress.
Speaking of the debt limit, the next few weeks will likely see a continuous escalation of concerns, with all sides trying to apply pressure to drive a compromise.
Oil
Oil markets are trading higher after a forecast-beating US jobs report and a relief rally in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which have significantly pushed back against recession risk.
Indeed, as concerns around US banks decrease, the oil market has been getting pushed higher on almost a tick-for-tick basis.
And with much room for growth in international travel and jet fuel demand, traders seem inspired as we enter the US driving season.
However, following an extremely bullish start to the year, the reopening excitement on one of the oil market's key pillars seems to be fading in China. Chinese base metals, such as iron ore and copper, have all fallen towards YTD lows since mid-April, despite decent China data.
Only time will tell if this is a relief rally in concert with bank stocks or will prove to be a better opportunity to enter shorts.
Forex
Traders have bought some Euros today before The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which should make for some ugly reading given its proximity to recent banking stresses.
Still, the ECB has never been known for boldly going alone when the Fed pauses. So FX markets may start trading peak ECB later this week.
And given the glass-half-empty view in China and the expected fall in US growth, it's unlikely Europe will stay above the fray for long.
