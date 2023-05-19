In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire brings us up to date on the escalating battle between physical and paper gold, the current price dip, and how the trapped Federal Reserve might be able to get out of its predicament.
The precious metals expert also talks about the possibility of an upcoming US debt default, how the re-evaluation of gold could affect silver, and reports on China’s quiet decision to make gold more accessible for their nearly 1.5 billion citizens.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
01:23 What’s going on in physical vs paper?
-
03:40 TWO major paper inflexion points
-
05:45 The BIS (Bank for International Settlements) is repositioning for a higher gold price
-
13:40 The consequences of the Fed reevaluating gold - from a wholesale market perspective
-
17:25 IF gold were to be re-evaluated at $6000 an ounce - what does that mean for silver?
-
19:55 The Feds are at an action point - what are their options?
-
24:25 China is now making it much easier for its citizens to buy gold
-
33:40 One more bullish driver - the adoption of paper gold by a splinter group of speculators
-
35:20 Andrew’s gold and silver short-term predictions
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
