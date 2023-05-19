Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire brings us up to date on the escalating battle between physical and paper gold, the current price dip, and how the trapped Federal Reserve might be able to get out of its predicament.

The precious metals expert also talks about the possibility of an upcoming US debt default, how the re-evaluation of gold could affect silver, and reports on China’s quiet decision to make gold more accessible for their nearly 1.5 billion citizens.

