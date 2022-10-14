Thursday was certainly a wild day for financial markets and one that could go down as one of the biggest head scratchers in quite some time. US inflation reads were higher across the board, only adding to the case for more rate hikes from the Fed, more risk off flow, and more US Dollar upside.
EUR/USD defends gains below 0.9800, US data loom
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 0.9800, especially after Thursday’s tragic rebound from the fortnight low. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday. The US dollar stays on the backfoot despite hot inflation data.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.1300, awaits UK PM Truss, US data
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive above 1.1300, struggling for upside traction. Chatters over UK PM Truss’ tax cut plans, Kwartang’s return to London keep traders on the edge. Softer yields weigh on the US dollar ahead of US consumer-centric data.
Gold could retest YTD low, near $1,615 amid fears of big rate hikes
Gold pared its post-US CPI losses to a two-week low amid a sharp intraday USD pullback. A strong rally in the equity markets caps any further gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields favour bearish traders.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.