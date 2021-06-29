Nasdaq renewed its record as Facebook rallied to a fresh high after the dismissal of antitrust probes against the tech giant.
Tesla remained capped at $700, Nio is preparing to test the $50 offers.
Demand for gold remains poor, as investors continue buying better-yielding stocks.
Big US banks on the other hand increase dividends and buybacks following the Fed’s stress test.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
