Referendum fears drag pound lower

Fears over a likely second Scottish referendum have hit the pound across the board overnight, helping push a number of internationally focused firms higher in the FTSE.

FTSE gains amid weakening pound

Pound tumbles as Scottish referendum fears grow

French election fears abate, yet polling bias remains relevant

The FTSE is benefitting from a weaker pound this morning, with fears over a potential breakup of the UK pushing GBPUSD to the lowest level in 12-days. The week looks set to start in a rather relaxed manner, with an appearance by Trump at Congress (2am Wednesday London time) likely to draw the most attention given the possible implications of a tax or fiscal policy announcement.

The pound has seen substantial selling at the open today, following reports that Theresa May will push for the almost certain Scottish referendum to take place post-Brexit. This is all about leverage, with a united Britain representing a stronger hand when it comes to Brexit negotiations. At a time when businesses and individuals alike are struggling to prepare for the UK’s exit of the EU, there is a good chance they will also have to deal with the breakup of the UK, should the Scottish choose to leave.

The market fear surrounding the potential outcome of the French election seems to be abating over the past week, with polls showing centrist Emmanuel Macron stretching his lead over Marine Le Pen. While the pollsters have proven themselves to be anything but reliable over the past year, this data is the only thing to go on for now and as such, we are likely to see markets continue to follow the polling predictions for now. The problem with this is that many of those polled will be embarrassed to say they are voting for a party which many perceive as racist, thus creating a similar polling bias as seen for both the UK referendum and US election.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 22 points lower, at 20,800.