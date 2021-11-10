Tesla is down another 12%, Roblox soars 42% and Coinbase drops 13% in the after-hours trading.

US indices didn’t renew record yesterday, and investors are awaiting for the latest US inflation data.

The Chinese inflation hit a 13-month high in October, and the producer prices topped 13%. And later today, the US inflation data will likely confirm a further overheating in American consumer prices last month, as well. A consensus of analyst estimates points that the consumer price index in the US may have advanced to 5.8% in October from 5.4% printed a month earlier.

Yet, the rising inflation doesn’t seem to sour the market mood as much as it did a couple of months earlier, as investors are well conscious that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue turning a blind eye on the problem, regardless of who will take the helm in February. Therefore, we may not see a negative market reaction to the overheating in inflation.

Still, Redditers are now looking for signs of a market rout through reverse repo operations, hoping that the GameStop frenzy would return thanks to a global equity selloff.