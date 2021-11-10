Tesla is down another 12%, Roblox soars 42% and Coinbase drops 13% in the after-hours trading.
US indices didn’t renew record yesterday, and investors are awaiting for the latest US inflation data.
The Chinese inflation hit a 13-month high in October, and the producer prices topped 13%. And later today, the US inflation data will likely confirm a further overheating in American consumer prices last month, as well. A consensus of analyst estimates points that the consumer price index in the US may have advanced to 5.8% in October from 5.4% printed a month earlier.
Yet, the rising inflation doesn’t seem to sour the market mood as much as it did a couple of months earlier, as investors are well conscious that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue turning a blind eye on the problem, regardless of who will take the helm in February. Therefore, we may not see a negative market reaction to the overheating in inflation.
Still, Redditers are now looking for signs of a market rout through reverse repo operations, hoping that the GameStop frenzy would return thanks to a global equity selloff.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006
SHIB price has entered a consolidation phase after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.