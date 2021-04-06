European stocks are bounding higher on Tuesday, rallying to record levels on signs of economic recovery, even as the region battles with its third wave of Covid and attempts to ramp up its vaccine programme.

News that Germany plans to have 20% of its population vaccinated by the beginning of May has helped boost sentiment surrounding German stocks, which soared ahead to fresh all-time highs, firmly beyond the key 15,000 level. Investors are managing to look past the current rise in infections in the Eurozone’s largest economy, which prompted lockdown restrictions to be extended.

Eurozone Investor Sentiment data is expected to surge higher in April, hitting 13.1, up from 5 in March and well above the 6.7 forecast. Businesses are proving to be surprisingly optimistic regarding the re-opening of the economic bloc, despite the near-term challenges.

The FTSE is also putting in an impressive performance, trading 1% higher, boosted by a double whammy of good news. Not only did strong overnight China data boost commodity prices, lifting heavyweight miners, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed shops, hairdressers, and outside hospitality in the UK will re-open next Monday. The weaker pound is adding to the supportive climate for the FTSE.

Technically the outlook is encouraging for the FTSE after it finally broke out above the 6800 level, which has capped gains in the index across this year. A close above this key resistance-turned-support could see the bulls look back towards 6960 – the yearly high.

Looking ahead to the US open, US futures are pointing to a slightly downbeat open after the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 reached all-time highs in the previous session. The economic calendar is relatively quiet, with JOLTS job openings taking centre stage.

US dollar consolidates losses

The US dollar has steadied after experiencing its largest one-day decline in three weeks on Monday. Big players in the market cut their long positions at the start of the new quarter, following the greenback’s stellar run across the first three months of the year. The US dollar has seen a solid run-up tracing US treasury yields higher amid expectations of a faster economic recovery in the US. In March alone, the US dollar index surged 2.5% in its most significant monthly gain since 2016, so a serious bout of profit-taking isn’t that surprising.

The reflationary trade of the US versus other economies has helped drive the greenback higher. However, after hitting a five-month high, US dollar weakness could be a sign that trade is running out of steam.

The pound briefly pierced 1.39 before slipping back into the red even after Boris Johnson announced the next stage of re-opening the UK economy was still on track.

Oil rebounds on weaker dollar, strong data

Oil prices are rebounding firmly, paring steep losses from the previous session thanks to a weaker US dollar and rising optimism surrounding the global economic recovery.

Strong data from China overnight is supporting oil’s move higher. Caixin service sector PMI data revealed that activity in China’s services expanded at the fastest pace in three months in March, and optimism within companies surged to a 10-year peak. The Caixin services PMI came in at 54.3 in March, ahead of the 51.7 forecast.

The data follows impressive non-farm payroll figures on Friday. Oil bulls are cheering a solid economic recovery in the US and China, the world’s largest oil consumers.

The news is overshadowing concerns surrounding the prospect of increased oil supply, which dominated oil price action on Monday. Oil prices dived more than 4% yesterday on expectations of increased supply from the OPEC+ group between May to July.

API stockpile data will be in focus later, offering further guidance to the market over whether more supply can be absorbed.

Gold looks to FOMC minutes

Gold is edging higher as it continues to build on a recent rebound from multi-month lows of USD1677 struck last week. Sliding treasury yields are undermining the US dollar, supporting the precious metal’s move higher.

Even so, any gains in the precious metal are likely to be capped, given expectations surrounding a fast, strong US economic recovery. The accelerating vaccine rollout combined with President Biden’s USD2 trillion planned stimulus is raising questions over the Fed’s ability is keep interest rates at their current ultra-low level. Attention will now turn towards tomorrow’s FOMC minutes for further clues. Any hints that policymakers could look to tighten policy sooner could result in gold dropping sharply lower.