European stocks are pushing cautiously higher, boosted by economic recovery optimism. Follow-through buying after President Biden signed a USD1.9 trillion stimulus bill –" the largest in US history –" is supporting demand for stocks, along with upbeat data from China.

The funding taps are being turned on and nobody wants to miss out, even though inflation expectations remain elevated. The Dow and the Dax both reached record highs last week on the prospect of a faster global economic recovery. Meanwhile, the CAC trades at a yearly high and the FTSE a two-month high as the new week kicks off.

While the US appears to be the only show in town right now, upbeat data from China is proving to be a good sideshow. Economic activity boomed over the last 12 months as the world’s second-largest economy recovered from the pandemic hit.

The mood is upbeat as we start the week, although gains in Europe remain capped as investors struggle to brush off rising concerns over covid developments on the continent. Warnings of a third covid wave in France, Germany and now Italy come at a time when the region is grappling to get its vaccine programme off the ground. Short supply is not the only concern, with an increasing number of countries also suspending AstraZeneca’s jab over fears of adverse reactions.

Given that further lockdowns have the potential to prolong or even derail any recovery, the near-term outlook for the region is still on shaky ground.

US futures are pointing to a stronger start ahead of a key Fed meeting on Wednesday. Recovery optimism is lifting equity demand. However, concerns that rising inflation could force the Fed’s hand to tighten policy sooner are showing no signs of disappearing any time soon. These fears now pose the biggest risk to the stock market’s bull run.

FX –" US dollar reigns, BoE’s Bailey supports GBP

The US dollar is pushing higher, boosted by the jump in treasury yields, as rising inflation concerns remain under the spotlight ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yield surged to 1.64%, its highest level since February 2020, although it has eased back slightly to 1.61% at the time of writing.

Friday’s US PPI data, which reflects wholesale inflation, posted its biggest annual gain in two years, painting an encouraging picture for the state of the US economy, even before President Biden’s USD1.9 trillion stimulus is added. Throw in the largest US stimulus bill in history and it’s easy to understand why markets fear the economy overheating.

While the Fed is not expected to adjust policy on Wednesday, they are expected to hike GDP and inflation forecasts. Jerome Powell will almost certainly be fielding a barrage of questions regarding inflation.

Fed Powell has only recently reaffirmed the dovish stance and yet the markets continue to see the inflation glass half full. Until now the market has shown to be unprepared to take onboard Fed comments regarding policy. There seems little reason to think Wednesday will be much different.

Dollar strength is the dominant force in an otherwise quiet day in the FX markets. The euro is gradually heading southwards towards key support at 1.19 on US dollar strength and growing covid concerns on the old continent.

The pound is showing more resilience after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. These comments are music to the ears of pound bulls, particularly when US inflation expectations have been such a strong driving force.

Oil resumes its rise

Oil prices are on the rise, paring mild losses from the previous week. After a volatile week that saw Brent push past USD70 per barrel, oil closed the week -0.2% lower. This is a mere blip in what has been an impressive bull run since the start of the year with Brent up 30% in just three and a half months.

Chinese data overnight has offered some support to oil, as have reports that Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April crude to four north Asian buyers by some 15%. This comes as the OPEC report last week revealed OPEC downgraded its demand outlook for the first half of this year but upgraded its demand forecast for H2.

An acceleration in China’s industrial output is underpinning the price. China saw a 35% jump in production compared to a year earlier –" a slightly misleading figure given that the comparison is with February last year when China was in the midst of its covid outbreak.

Can gold find acceptance at these levels amid elevated yields?

With US treasury yields easing back off the fresh 12-month high, gold is pushing higher to USD1730. For gold bulls to make a meaningful move northward from here, the market needs to show its readiness to live with yields at the current elevated levels. Non-yielding gold has so far struggled to compete while the focus has been so firmly on rising US bond yields. The precious metal trades well below its 50, 100 and 200 SMA on the daily chart in an established long-term bearish trend. Should gold manage to extend its near term recovery above USD1,740 then bulls could target USD1,800.