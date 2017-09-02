Recovery in crude lifts equities

The major European stock indices and US index futures are modestly firmer in early trade this morning, following a mixed close on Wall Street last night. The positive tone has been helped along by a rebound in crude oil after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week. Both WTI and Brent are trading around the respective mid-points of trading ranges which have been in place since early December. Sentiment has also been lifted by some better-than-expected earnings from European banks including SocGen, Commerzbank and Mediobanca.

But investors are increasingly mindful of global political risk. This isn’t just about Trump’s travel ban and protectionist rhetoric, although it’s fair to say that we’re well overdue some positive news concerning his proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of Eurosceptic parties gaining ground across Europe. In little over a month Holland holds a general election where the far-right candidate Geert Wilders is expected to do well. Then there’s the real danger as far as the future of the Euro zone is concerned when the French Presidential election takes place in April and May. The prevailing wisdom is that Eurosceptic far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will lose in the second ballot. But the UK referendum and US presidential election should have taught us to take nothing for granted.