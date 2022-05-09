The US job reports in April was broadly in line with expectations and the job market remains strong. Employment rose by 428,000 while March and February were revised down by 36,000 and the unemployment rate moved sideways at 3.6%. The jobs report does not indicate a slowing US economy and employment growth continues to be limited by supply rather than demand. It is, however, important to keep in mind that labour market indicators are lagging activity indicators when the business cycle turns around.

Labour demand is at an all-time high, as the number of job openings rose to 11.5 million in March, the highest ever recorded, according to JOLTS data. There are now approximately two available jobs per unemployed person. Further, 55% of businesses are still finding it difficult to fill positions and most Americans think that jobs are plentiful. So far, geopolitical uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high inflation have not had an effect on labour demand, as businesses are still hiring, according to most surveys. The employment subcomponent in ISM services is seemingly an outlier.

From a labour supply perspective it was surprising that the participation rate fell slightly. We do not believe this is the beginning of new trend, however, as participation data is quite volatile in nature. We argued in December that persistently high labour demand could encourage discouraged workers to re-enter the workforce, but the rebound has not been as strong as one could have imagined. Despite the labour force is back to the level in February 2020, it remains well below the old 2015-19 trend path. There are 4 million fewer Americans in the labour force compared to a situation where it had continued to follow the old trend path. Additionally, the number of persons not in the labour force who currently want a job was little changed.

Despite a lack of progress in labour supply, wage growth seems to have stabilised, as the 3-month rolling average of annualised monthly changes in average hourly earnings has declined to 4.4% from 6.1% in January. Wage growth remains, however, stronger than during the expansion before COVID-19. This is supported by the peak in businesses’ compensation plans (according to the NFIB survey) although the index remains at a relatively high level.

High inflation is by far the most important issue for the Federal Reserve but a very tight labour market (high demand and lack of supply) supports the case for further tightening. Hence, we believe that the Fed will need to continue hiking 50bp at the next meetings with risk skewed towards more aggressive tightening. This is not without risks, as significant tighter monetary and financial conditions may cause a recession down the road, but the Federal Reserve does not have the luxury to take a lot of things into consideration when adjusting monetary policy because of high inflation. For more details on our Fed call, please see Fed Research, Review: 50bp rate hike but no appetite for 75bp (yet?), 4 May.

Download The US Labour Market Monitor