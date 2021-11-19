Record high for US stocks as Market awaits Biden decision on Fed chair [Video]

- Summary of main headlines in play (00:00).
- How the charts look this morning (2:26).
- Fresh record highs for US stocks yesterday (3:51).
- JP Morgan the latest bank to update Fed rate hike call (8:32).
- Update on global COVID situation (10:45).
- Bitcoin slides for the 5th day in a row (15:36).
- Biden's bill gets delayed again (18:35).
- EU sees crunch moment in Brexit talks today (19:51).
- Main calendar events to watch out for today (21:46).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.