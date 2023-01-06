Stocks are unfazed by signs of weakness in the US economy following the ISM report and a drop in month-on-month job creation in the US.
Stocks rise despite weaker ISM figure and mixed payroll report
“Investors appear to be in the mood for seeing the best in any situation. Payrolls growth this month may have exceeded forecasts, but still represents a slowdown from last month’s figure, while the ISM non-manufacturing PMI’s reversal into contraction for the first time since 2020. That stocks have risen this afternoon might seem odd, but the general takeaway is weaker data will help to slow down the Fed earlier than expected, or perhaps bring forward the first cut in US rates. US indices have rallied but have yet to break above recent resistance, suggesting this bounce has yet to really develop the necessary strength for a real rally.”
FTSE 100 hits 7700
“While US markets might be cheering their recovery, for the FTSE 100 it appears to be business as usual, with the index touching its highest level since before the pandemic. Once again it is the weaker dollar that is behind the move, driving stronger commodity prices and lifting mining stocks. But here again the risk of a recession suggests that in the medium-term prices for raw materials will continue to fall, leaving the index looking at risk of a fresh drop.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
