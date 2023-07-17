MARKETS
US stocks are trading marginally higher Monday as investors remain semi-comforted by the recent declines in inflation that expunged thoughts of a large US front-end rate increase into year-end.
That said, investors appear equally comfortable treading water ahead of what promises to be a busy earnings season week.
Financials and Tech were the best-performing sectors within the Index on Monday as investors reacted positively to last week's generally solid results from JPM, C, and WFC.
Big banks were arguably the beneficiaries of the March Banks turmoil as deposits flowed from regional banks and into money centers.
And as recession and other tail risks shift to the back burner, wrapped in a Fed one-and-done bundle, the markets seem more willing to lean into longer-term growth, especially when coupled with a secular driver like AI.
With core inflation now tracking near (if not inside) the Fed's comfort range, Goldman Sach's Hatzius cut the bank's probability that a US recession will start in the next 12 months further to 20% from 25% previously. Their current forecast now sits slightly above the unconditional postwar average that a recession will occur of 15% in any given year —a recession has occurred approximately every seven years since WWII. And 20% probability also sits far below consensus expectations, now 54% for the median forecaster in the latest Wall Street Journal survey.
However, given the widespread narrative that an earnings recession is imminent or even underway, a big-name EPS miss could quickly turn the tide as investors would grow concerned that a simultaneous cooling of growth and inflation isn't necessarily good news for companies' sales and the prices they can charge.
FOMC
As the Fed enters the blackout period ahead of next week's FOMC meeting, Fedspeak over the past week has sealed the deal on expectations for another 25bp hike. Despite a more positive picture of inflation from the June CPI report, most Fed officials continued to signal their support for further tightening as progress on this front is still too tentative. Before the softer June CPI data
As these communications suggest, one good inflation report did not significantly change Fed officials' views on the appropriate outcome of the July meeting. Indeed, a July hike remains the strong consensus on the Committee. That said, the details of the inflation report raised the market conviction that the July hike will likely be the last of this cycle.
FOREX
FX traders continue mildly selling the dollar after last week's downside US inflation surprises. The market-implied probability of large US front-end rate increases into year-end has significantly declined, diverging somewhat from the Euro Area and the UK, which do not have a similar disinflation momentum yet.
The Euro area, however, should not be far behind on the disinflation front.
OIL
The bullish oil thesis was again kneecapped by the ongoing deterioration in China's growth fundamentals. The major fear is that signs of slowing in the broader economy will begin to impact transport demand; indeed, this is crucial for the outlook, as China is the main engine of oil demand growth, making up 60% of this year's expected global increment.
Even though traders are likely tilted towards mild disappointment in this main growth engine, fiscal and monetary stimulus could be on the way IN CHINA.
With OPEC discipline acting to stem oil price decline, energy traders could remain in buy-the-dip mode until proven wrong.
